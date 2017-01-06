Jimmy Walker moves to shorter driver at Kapalua and finds comfort

KAPALUA, Hawaii – At this week’s SBS Tournament of Champions, Jimmy Walker has a new driver in the bag. It’s just a little harder to locate among the rest of his clubs.

The reason? Well, Walker may have landed his first major championship in 2016, but he wasn’t very pleased with his driving accuracy stats. He hit only 48 percent of his fairways, ranking 183rd on Tour. So at home in Texas a few weeks ago, he came up with an idea: He summoned a neighbor, and off they went to the garage, taking a saw, duct-taping a grip and hacking off two inches from the 44-inch Titleist 917D2 driver with which Walker had won the PGA at Baltusrol in July.

Once the club was shortened to 42 inches, Walker built up the end of the shaft with a little extra tape, threw a new grip on, and proceeded with his experiment, figuring that a shorter, 42-inch driver (most of today’s standard drivers are 44 and 45 inches) would give him better control of his golf ball.

Two things to note: One, the experiment worked nicely on Thursday, as Walker shot 8-under 65 to take the first-round lead at the SBS Tournament of Champions. (Sidenote: Kapalua’s Plantation Course is wide open, one of the most friendly driving courses on the Tour, so don’t take too much stock in Walker hitting 11 of 15 fairways; that tied him for 16th among 32 players.)

Secondly, Titleist’s tour team actually built Walker a driver that was more technically sound than the one in which he simply hacked off the end of the shaft and in doing so altered its design properties and balance. His new “gamer” 917D2 driver (with an Aldila Rogue 125 80X shaft) has a swing weight of D-1 and is tipped one and a half inches.

“I just feel like I’ve got more control,” Walker said. “I feel like the golf swing is better at that length for me, and that’s where I’ve always struggled, the longer the club got. So that’s the thinking.

“More fairways is what I’m looking for.”

At first glance, watching Walker hit off the tee offers an odd look, with Walker appearing to be swinging a borrowed junior club. He’s getting used to it.

In order to have the rest of his bag follow suit behind his new driver length, Walker also shortened his Titleist 3-wood to 41.5 inches. Walker said he tested his new driver on a launch monitor, and his numbers haven’t changed a whole lot.

Does he figure to lose some distance? Maybe. Tough to tell with this week’s course being so wet, but Walker estimates the possibility at “5-20 yards.” He said that won’t cause him sleepless nights. He can afford it, having averaged 301.3 yards (ranking 24th) last season.

If he hits more fairways, Walker will be pleased. He said the experiment is one he plans to see through, the better test being next week’s Sony Open at Waialae.

“I didn’t bring anything else,” Walker said. “So this is the only club I’ve got with me.”