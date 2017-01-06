Live Blog: Big names lurk on tight leaderboard at Kapalua

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.

So far we have Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore atop the leaderboard through 36 holes. But 14 players are within five of the lead, and that includes names like Patrick Reed, Jimmy Walker, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.

We tracked all second-round play as it happened. Check that out below if you missed it on Friday.

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)

None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker

Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore. They each had 7 birdies and 1 bogey Friday. They share the lead at -12. They play together again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6pIISCBe0R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore breakaway for co-lead at 12 under.

Here’s how Justin Thomas got into the 11-under tie.

Some putts look good the whole way… J.T. moves back into a tie for the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/SOcFadlM1Q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 8 (9:33 p.m. ET)

We have a five-way tie for the lead! Wow. Some good names here, too. Here they are all in one place. Patrick Reed’s the only one in the clubhouse at the number.

Patrick Reed hit all 18 greens in regulation Friday. "I just felt like I was in complete control of the golf ball today."#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/YQtCmCS8gH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

.@PReedGolf hit all 18 greens in regulation Friday for the first time in his @PGATOUR career. He had hit 17 of 18 three times. — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) January 7, 2017

And now Reed birdies 18 to take the outright lead.

UPDATE No. 7 (8:28 p.m. ET)

Four-way tie at the top at Kapalua.

Jordan Spieth stalled by late triple bogey, as he loses chance to move into contention at Kapalua: https://t.co/tLInXIhBI3 pic.twitter.com/DxobG32VHi — Golfweek (@golfweek) January 7, 2017

Jordan Spieth recaps a round that saw nine birdies and a triple bogey. pic.twitter.com/Sl3PwelAiD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 6 (7:32 p.m. ET)

.@JordanSpieth cards 4-under 69 on day 2 @PGATOUR_TOC, including 9 birdies, 1 double bogey and 1 triple bogey. #pgatour — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) January 7, 2017

Jordan Spieth triple bogeys the 17th after hitting into the hazard off the tee and on his third shot. Brutal. Still a good round but could have been a great one. Birdie at the last means 4-under 69.

Spieth moves up eight spots (for now) to T-14 today. But if he had parred 17, he would be T-4.

"Get a huge kick!" Apparently all Justin needs to do is ask…#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/A7J5vyE6Mo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

Maybe he has … eighth birdie at 16. 😻 https://t.co/PJqMsljNqH — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 7, 2017

Terrific into-the-grain pitch by Spieth at the 15th, but he misses the 4-footer for birdie. Still -6, now three behind buddy @JustinThomas34 — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 6, 2017

UPDATE No. 5 (7:04 p.m. ET)

Justin Thomas moved to 9 under for brief solo lead, but he’s been caught by Hideki Matsuyama. Jimmy Walker is tied with them, too. What a trio of leaders!

UPDATE No. 4 (6:30 p.m. ET)

Justin Thomas (a.k.a. The guy nicknamed in the sign below) is now a co-leader at 8 under.

Make that five! He’s now 6 under and two back.

Apparently, @JordanSpieth got that little putter thing figured out. Now has birdied seven of his first 13 holes today. He's -6, two back. — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 6, 2017

Five. straight. birdies. Jordan Spieth is on 🔥 right now. pic.twitter.com/erMU9u3QIQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

Four straight birdies for Spieth.

Pat Perez is one off the lead at Kapalua! But he wouldn't be here without "A lot of booze. A lot of food." Story: https://t.co/bKWZYJzO1m pic.twitter.com/G2H4g4mplq — Golfweek (@golfweek) January 6, 2017

Hideki Matsuyama reels off 3 straight birdies to get to 7 under. In Japanese. Matsuyama means Really, Really Hot Player. #SBS2017 #SBS가요대전 — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 6, 2017

Young Master Spieth and @JDayGolf making moves at Kapalua. Both are at 5 under, Spieth doing so despite a double at the par-3 eighth. #SBS — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 6, 2017

Spoke to soon on Spieth. Three straight birdies after a double bogey at No. 8 and he’s now 4 under overall. Five birdies today for Spieth.

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth both have birdie streaks of three today. Weird. Maybe they should be paired in the #RyderCup or something. pic.twitter.com/osG9Q38ois — Golfweek (@golfweek) January 6, 2017

UPDATE No. 3 (5:50 p.m. ET)

Three straight birdies from Patrick Reed at Nos. 3-5 has the 2015 champion right in this thing. Jordan Spieth has moved up four spots today, but he’s still well off the pace.

332.6 💪🏻 DJ leads the field in driving distance. He just teed off in Round 2. https://t.co/8AzWSX2Bl8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

Jordan Spieth right now…

A birdie on No. 5 has moved him to 3 under overall. He’s now just five back.

UPDATE NO. 2 (4:20 p.m. ET)

Birdie for Spieth, and he’s now 2 under. Here’s the current bottom half of the leaderboard.

And look what we have here … A pink golf ball.https://t.co/1z049oA3tp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (4:07 p.m. ET)

Jordan Spieth has started par-par in Round 2, not bad but not ideal. Only one player on the course is under par for the day right now, as four twosomes have completed holes.