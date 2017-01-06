Live Blog: Big names lurk on tight leaderboard at Kapalua

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.
So far we have Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore atop the leaderboard through 36 holes. But 14 players are within five of the lead, and that includes names like Patrick Reed, Jimmy Walker, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.
We tracked all second-round play as it happened. Check that out below if you missed it on Friday.
How to follow the action:
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker
Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore breakaway for co-lead at 12 under.
Here’s how Justin Thomas got into the 11-under tie.
UPDATE No. 8 (9:33 p.m. ET)
We have a five-way tie for the lead! Wow. Some good names here, too. Here they are all in one place. Patrick Reed’s the only one in the clubhouse at the number.
And now Reed birdies 18 to take the outright lead.
UPDATE No. 7 (8:28 p.m. ET)
Four-way tie at the top at Kapalua.
UPDATE No. 6 (7:32 p.m. ET)
Jordan Spieth triple bogeys the 17th after hitting into the hazard off the tee and on his third shot. Brutal. Still a good round but could have been a great one. Birdie at the last means 4-under 69.
Spieth moves up eight spots (for now) to T-14 today. But if he had parred 17, he would be T-4.
UPDATE No. 5 (7:04 p.m. ET)
Justin Thomas moved to 9 under for brief solo lead, but he’s been caught by Hideki Matsuyama. Jimmy Walker is tied with them, too. What a trio of leaders!
UPDATE No. 4 (6:30 p.m. ET)
Justin Thomas (a.k.a. The guy nicknamed in the sign below) is now a co-leader at 8 under.
Make that five! He’s now 6 under and two back.
Four straight birdies for Spieth.
Spoke to soon on Spieth. Three straight birdies after a double bogey at No. 8 and he’s now 4 under overall. Five birdies today for Spieth.
UPDATE No. 3 (5:50 p.m. ET)
Three straight birdies from Patrick Reed at Nos. 3-5 has the 2015 champion right in this thing. Jordan Spieth has moved up four spots today, but he’s still well off the pace.
Jordan Spieth right now…
A birdie on No. 5 has moved him to 3 under overall. He’s now just five back.
UPDATE NO. 2 (4:20 p.m. ET)
Birdie for Spieth, and he’s now 2 under. Here’s the current bottom half of the leaderboard.
UPDATE NO. 1 (4:07 p.m. ET)
Jordan Spieth has started par-par in Round 2, not bad but not ideal. Only one player on the course is under par for the day right now, as four twosomes have completed holes.
