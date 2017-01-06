Sergio Garcia to marry former college golfer Angela Akins in 2017

Sergio Garcia will hear wedding bells in 2017.

The 36-year-old Spaniard announced Friday on Twitter that he and Angela Akins will wed some time this year.

Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us! @TheAngelaAkins pic.twitter.com/l6gUIJkdA6 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 7, 2017

The couple had been active on social media chronicling adventures in 2016.

Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas Eve spent with the ones you love! #ChristmasEve #MerryChristmas 🎄🎁🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mt5pMbGNWZ — Angela Akins (@TheAngelaAkins) December 24, 2016

Akins is a former Golf Channel reporter and interviewer and has a pretty strong resume as a golfer, too.

The 31-year-old started out college on TCU’s women’s golf team but would play her college golf at the University of Texas.

The former Longhorn has even got Garcia to join in on UT fever.

So excited to watch my 1st college game live with @theangelaakins! #HookEm @longhornsfootball Ganitas de ver mi 1er partido de fútbol americano universitario en directo! A photo posted by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Nov 25, 2016 at 8:52pm PST

Garcia has been in high-profile relationships in the past, as he once dated Morgan-Leigh Norman (Greg Norman’s daughter). The Spaniard was rumored to be engaged to Katharina Boehm in 2014 but eventually the two split. Boehm was also a former college golfer, as she was on the team at the College of Charleston.

Garcia is currently No. 13 in the world. But it doesn’t matter where he ranks, this is likely his favorite start to a year ever. Congrats, Sergio and Angela!