Tee times, pairings: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, third round

Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore co-lead through 36 holes at the SBS Tournament of Champions.
Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course. (Note: All times adjusted to Eastern Time.)
- 1:35 p.m.: Billy Hurley III, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:45 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Branden Grace
- 1:55 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Si Woo Kim
- 2:05 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn
- 2:15 p.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Greg Chalmers
- 2:25 p.m.: Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard
- 2:35 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman
- 2:45 p.m.: Pat Perez, Rod Pampling
- 2:55 p.m.: Russell Knox, Brandt Snedeker
- 3:05 p.m.: William McGirt, Dustin Johnson
- 3:15 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Jason Day
- 3:25 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Jim Herman
- 3:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Fabian Gomez
- 3:45 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Hideki Matsuyama
- 3:55 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Jimmy Walker
- 4:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Ryan Moore
