Justin Thomas, boosted by par-4 eagle, grabs 54-hole lead at Kapalua

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course:

• Leaderboard •

LEADING: Justin Thomas is 18 holes from a monumental win. The 23-year-old is already a two-time PGA Tour winner, but this would certainly be the best field to date he’s beaten. Thomas started Saturday with a share of the lead, but a 6-under 67 in the third round pushed him two shots ahead. An eagle at the par-4 14th (more on that below) helped push him ahead and he sits 18 under in his lead position.

CHASING: Hideki Matsuyama, winner of four of his last five events, tied the day’s best round with a 7-under 66. That puts him at 16 under, and he’s Thomas’ closest pursuer. William McGirt also shot 66 and is tied for third at 14 under. He’s at that number with Jimmy Walker and Ryan Moore (36-hole co-leader). Patrick Reed dropped to six back at 12 under after a 72 and Jason Day is eight back at 10 under following a 70.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas is our winner again. His eagle at the par-4 14th was the day’s turning point as he moved two ahead with this beautiful 2. The drive was gorgeous, but we say the putt to close out is the best shot. He rolls it right in for a momentous eagle.

Better view or better putt? Justin Thomas now leads by 2.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/wgWW30L2F3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I’m definitely not disappointed with today, but I left a lot out there. But that’s always a good thing, I can try to go work on it and improve after I sign my scorecard.” – Justin Thomas, in his post-round Golf Channel interview Saturday

CHIP SHOTS: Jordan Spieth’s so-so week continues. Some fireworks, including an eagle, followed him again Saturday but it was still just a 3-under 70. Spieth has 15 birdies and an eagle over the last two days but is just 7 under in that span. The mistakes have him down at 8 under, only good for solo 19th, and barring a miracle he won’t successfully defend his title. … Among the guys at the absolute bottom through 18 holes, a couple of solid comebacks. Si Woo Kim has been 7 under in his last 36 holes to move from 32nd (last) to 26th. James Hahn has been even more impressive as his 8-under score over the last two days, including a Saturday 68, has moved him from T-30 to T-20. … Brendan Steele posted a second straight 67 to move to 13 under and solo sixth. That 12-under mark over the last 36 holes is tied for the best in the field with Thomas and Matsuyama.

UP NEXT: Sunday’s final round will be on NBC from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET and then will move to Golf Channel, which will broadcast the remainder from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.