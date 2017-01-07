Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, Round 3

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | January 7, 2017 8:15 am

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)

None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)

SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2: 5:04 p.m. ET

Your current leaderboard. Justin Thomas in front by one after three straight birdies.

Moore: From 113 yards to 14 inches

Thomas: From 90 yards to 16 inches It's getting competitive at the @PGATOUR_TOC #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2BWl2Efkrt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

Spieth’s eagle only moves him back within seven. But an eagle is an eagle. Reed, on the other hand, now at the top.

That'll set the tone for the back nine … Spieth eagles the ninth from 36ft. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/3QegfMlswW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

Patrick Reed might be feeling under the weather, but his game isn't showing it. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/FWwTzALCGG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

Jordan Spieth makes eagle. Patrick Reed then immediately birdies to tie the lead at Kapalua. Of course. pic.twitter.com/fErBqVrSXU — Golfweek (@golfweek) January 7, 2017

Dufner starts his swing when Hideki is paused at the top of his. They make contact at almost the exact same time.https://t.co/BgqkQpH9qR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1: 2:52 p.m. ET

Early leaderboard from Saturday. Spieth pars No. 1.

Most birdies since the start of the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season: 881 – Justin Thomas

856 – Danny Lee

845 – Tony Finau pic.twitter.com/qvnoDJDu1P — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017