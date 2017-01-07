Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, Round 3

Justin Thomas (Associated Press)

Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, Round 3

PGA Tour

Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.

 

How to follow the action:

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.)
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2: 5:04 p.m. ET

Your current leaderboard. Justin Thomas in front by one after three straight birdies.

screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-5-03-12-pm

Spieth’s eagle only moves him back within seven. But an eagle is an eagle. Reed, on the other hand, now at the top.

UPDATE NO. 1: 2:52 p.m. ET

Early leaderboard from Saturday. Spieth pars No. 1.

screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-2-51-31-pm

, , , , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home