Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.
How to follow the action:
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker
UPDATE NO. 2: 5:04 p.m. ET
Your current leaderboard. Justin Thomas in front by one after three straight birdies.
Spieth’s eagle only moves him back within seven. But an eagle is an eagle. Reed, on the other hand, now at the top.
UPDATE NO. 1: 2:52 p.m. ET
Early leaderboard from Saturday. Spieth pars No. 1.
Comments