New commissioner Jay Monahan outlines future, says PGA Tour will continue to evolve

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jay Monahan is only five days into his new position as commissioner of the PGA Tour, and there is much work to do. As a lifelong player who learned so many lessons through this game, he said he is humbled by the opportunity, and excited about the road ahead.

Monahan, 46, who has filled various roles within the Tour since moving to Florida to run The Players Championship in 2008, has a singular big-picture focus as he gets underway in his first year in office: “It’s to make Mr. (Arnold) Palmer proud.”

“So we can look up to heaven and feel great about what we accomplished,” he said. “Then I think all the the things that we’re trying to do as a business, we’d have largely gotten done.”

Monahan covered a variety of topics early Saturday morning at Kapalua Resort, site of this week’s SBS Tournament of Champions. He talked about, in no particular order, Tour scheduling (addressing the potential of getting the playoffs done by start of NFL season); his players and their wishes; his plan to lean on former commissioner Tim Finchem as counsel; the importance of speed in an ever-changing media world; the Tour’s leadership role in growing the game; and most importantly, serving the PGA Tour fan – reaching both the traditional one and the newcomer.

He looks forward to the spike that the return of a healthy Tiger Woods will bring, and is convinced that Woods will win again. He believes having an avid golfer in the White House will be “awesome.” Pretty much the only topic Monahan would not delve into was the possibility that the Tour might one day soon have its own television network. (“I don’t think it’s fair to talk about what might be,” he said.)

Appointed deputy commissioner in 2014, Monahan was hand-groomed by Finchem the last two-plus years to one day succeed him. He said the Tour will continue to evolve in order to reach its fans across several platforms, not only domestically, but around the globe.

“As we have more international stars on tour, we’re making certain that we’re relevant in those international markets,” he said, “and we’re starting to continue to present our product in a way that the fan wants to consume it.”

Schedule-wise, Monahan said it’s “likely” that the Tour will go to three playoff events from four, though any shift in the schedule involves many moving parts. There has been speculation that the Players could move from May back to its old March slot, and the PGA Championship, now golf’s final major of the season, possibly could move to May.

“If we’re going to make any changes,” he said, “it’s going to take time. It’s not like this is the first time we’re analyzing our schedule.”

Monahan cannot simply wave a wand and make all the changes he’d hope to see come to fruition. The PGA, for instance, has the final say in when it will play its championships. Monahan said he wants to make sure all parties, including TV partners, are involved in the decision-making process on scheduling. Monahan and PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua have had some preliminary discussions about the PGA moving dates, which it did last summer to accommodate golf’s return to the Olympics.

What would the PGA have to gain if its marquee championship was moved up to May?

“Let me just say this,” Monahan said. “Pete and the PGA of America have a tremendous focus on the 28,000 club professionals in our country. The golf season for a lot of people is more relevant early in the season than late in the season. So if you’re focused on job creation and growth of the game, and really energizing the start on the participatory side and the professional side, that’s something that might be interesting to you.

“But beyond that, you’d have to ask him.”

Monahan said the Tour likes opening the new year in Hawaii for two weeks (TOC and Sony), is trying to lure a new sponsor to Kapalua (SBS will pick up the tab through 2019), and also has interest in returning an event to Miami again. Doral (now Trump Doral) had hosted a PGA Tour event from 1962 through the WGC-Cadillac Championship last March. This year, that WGC event will be staged in Mexico.

As somebody previously focused on selling sponsorships, Monahan called the shakeout resulting in the Tour departing Trump Doral as “disappointing.”

“If we had found a sponsor, we’d still be there,” he said. “And we’re not just leaving Trump Doral, we left volunteers who had been there 50 years and a community that had been great to us.”

But the schedule, as with everything else, will take some time. Every segment of the business has with it a subset of challenges. Finchem had more than two decades to get things done, and Monahan will have his time, too. There’s only so much earth one man can move in five days.

The bottom line: if Monahan, who has boundless energy, can get to Dec. 31 and see some of his biggest challenges met, he’ll have fulfilled the goal of making the late Mr. Palmer proud. The PGA Tour will be better, and, as Monahan notes, “the game will be better.”

“There is a long list of priorities that we have,” he said. “I would say also to that point, if we continue to grow and celebrate the game, I think that has a really positive impact on all the things that drive our business.”