Obama in the house at golf partner's wedding

President Barack Obama has played an impressive 333 rounds of golf while in office. White House trip director and personal aide Marvin Nicholson has played with Obama for 192 of those rounds. Finding a great golf partner can be difficult, especially in the work place, but sacred bonds are formed on the links, especially throughout 3,456 holes.

So of course Obama was a guest at Nicholson’s wedding Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the Associated Press. CBS News White House corespondent Mark Knoller notes that Nicholson has been Obama’s most frequent golf partner since he took office in 2009. Not a bad way to get in good with the most powerful man on the planet.

President-elect Donald Trump has had some notable golfing partners of late, including a round with Tiger Woods last month. He also ditched the press pool to play golf last week.