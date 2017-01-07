Passenger reportedly sues cruise line after being impaled by golf club

We’ve heard of bizarre injuries in golf, and the game can be dangerous, too, if you steal clubs from the wrong person or are playing too slow in front of a really irritable group.

But this is just gruesome.

As TMZ reports, a Carnival cruise passenger is suing the cruise line after suffering a terrifying experience last summer.

Dzung Tran was playing mini-golf aboard the Carnival Splendor when he apparently tripped over a loose border on the course. The fall would result in numerous injuries, none more bone-chilling though than this: Tran tore a major artery in an upper arm after BEING IMPALED BY A GOLF CLUB.

Here are photos of what that impaling did. Seriously, only look if you have a strong stomach. Gruesome wasn’t an exaggeration.

Tran is suing Carnival after acquiring this injury, claiming the mini-golf course was poorly maintained and not built to code.

We’ll keep an eye on how this progresses, but damn, even mini-golf has its injury victims now. This game just keeps getting crueler and crueler.