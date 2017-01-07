Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tee times, pairings: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, final round

Justin Thomas (Associated Press)

Tee times, pairings: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, final round

PGA Tour

Tee times, pairings: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, final round

crown and caliber tee times pairings

Justin Thomas leads through 54 holes at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Here are the tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course. (Note: All times adjusted to Eastern Time.)

  • 12:35 p.m.: Branden Grace, Billy Hurley III
  • 12:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 12:55 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Aaron Baddeley
  • 1:05 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Si Woo Kim
  • 1:15 p.m.: Rod Pampling, Greg Chalmers
  • 1:25 p.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Charley Hoffman
  • 1:35 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, James Hahn
  • 1:45 p.m.: Cody Gribble, Jim Herman
  • 1:55 p.m.: Jason Day, Fabian Gomez
  • 2:05 p.m.: Pat Perez, Brandt Snedeker
  • 2:15 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jason Dufner
  • 2:25 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger
  • 2:35 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Russell Knox
  • 2:45 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Brendan Steele
  • 2:55 p.m.: William McGirt, Jimmy Walker
  • 3:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

, , , , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home