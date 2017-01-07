Tee times, pairings: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, final round

Justin Thomas leads through 54 holes at the SBS Tournament of Champions.
Here are the tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course. (Note: All times adjusted to Eastern Time.)
- 12:35 p.m.: Branden Grace, Billy Hurley III
- 12:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:55 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Aaron Baddeley
- 1:05 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Si Woo Kim
- 1:15 p.m.: Rod Pampling, Greg Chalmers
- 1:25 p.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Charley Hoffman
- 1:35 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, James Hahn
- 1:45 p.m.: Cody Gribble, Jim Herman
- 1:55 p.m.: Jason Day, Fabian Gomez
- 2:05 p.m.: Pat Perez, Brandt Snedeker
- 2:15 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jason Dufner
- 2:25 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger
- 2:35 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Russell Knox
- 2:45 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Brendan Steele
- 2:55 p.m.: William McGirt, Jimmy Walker
- 3:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
