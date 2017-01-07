Tommy's Honour, a 2017 golf movie, releases awesome trailer

There aren’t many golf films out there, so when a new one comes along, it’s always notable.

Thus, we present to you Tommy’s Honour, a golf movie chronicling the story of Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, the father-son duo who were pioneers of professional golf in Scotland in the late 1800s. Old Tom won the British Open four times (the last at 46, and he’s still the tournament’s oldest winner) and Young Tom matched him with four of his own (the first of which came at 17, making him the tournament’s youngest winner) before dying at age 24.

The film, directed by Jason Connery, stars Jack Lowden, Peter Mullan, Ophelia Lovibond and Sam Neill, and is based on Kevin Cook’s book, which goes by the same name as the movie.

The film opened at the Edinburgh International Film Festival last June but isn’t scheduled for theatrical release in the U.S. (and internationally) until April 14, but the trailer for said release has just come out. And it makes the movie look really enticing.

Take a look at it yourself: