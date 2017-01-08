Charlie Dann bests Zach Murray in playoff to win Australian Master of the Amateurs

Seven years ago, Mark Anderson defeated fellow American Rickie Fowler in a three-hole playoff to win the Australian Master of the Amateurs.

This year – and for the first time since that 2009 edition – a playoff was needed again to determine the winner. This time, however, the playoff was between two Australians.

Charlie Dann defeated countryman Zach Murray on the first playoff hole to capture the title at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

“It was so tough,” Dann said. “It was the toughest round of golf I’ve ever played.”

Dann, ranked No. 142 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, led by five shots after 54 holes, but shot 2-over 74 in the final round to finish at 8-under 280. He double-bogeyed two par 3s during his closing round.

Murray, on the other hand, played his final 18 holes of regulation much better. He shot 5-under 67 to force the playoff. Murray is No. 92 in the WAGR.

Other notable finishers include: UNLV’s Shintaro Ban (T-6, 1 under), Illinois’ Dylan Meyer (12th, 1 over), England’s Alfie Plant (T-14, 3 over), incoming Stanford golfer David Snyder (T-21, 5 over), Australian junior Karl Vilips (T-26, 6 over), Washington’s Corey Pereira (T-29, 7 over), former Stanford golfer and England’s David Boote (T-41, 10 over), Stanford’s Jeffrey Swegle (T-41, 10 over), incoming Alabama golfer Wilson Furr (T-54, 16 over), 2016 British Amateur champ and England’s Scott Gregory (T-59, 19 over), 2016 U.S. Junior winner and Australia’s Min Woo Lee (T-62, 21 over), and Australia’s Harrison Endycott (T-63, 22 over).