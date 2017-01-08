There were some CRAZY high scores on the Web.com Tour today

Normally the Web.com Tour offers really low scores, with winners often delving into 20 under and better.

Yeah, we don’t think that’s going to happen this week.

The 2017 Web.com Tour season commenced Sunday with the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at the Emerald Reef Course. Yes, the first round is indeed on a Sunday, and it’ll be that way next event, too.

But that’s an extremely minor storyline compared to what actually happened out there Sunday. This course DESTROYED these golfers. Like destroyed to the point that even the USGA might be saying, “That’s a little much.”

Winds were whipping at Emerald Reef, apparently up to 40 mph, which went a long way in creating Sunday’s brutal conditions. Just ask Kyle Thompson.

Top 3 hardest round I've ever played. Winds up to 40mph. 😳 — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) January 8, 2017

Round 1 was suspended due to darkness, but there was still plenty of time for this course to bully golfers Sunday.

As you can see below, three players FAILED TO BREAK 90. And there were 16 rounds of 85 or worse on the par 72.



That is 16 of 65 players who finished Sunday coming in at 85 or worse. Wow.

Thompson actually had the tied for third best round in the clubhouse … at 4-over 76.

The best round on the day went to Tom Lovelady, who posted a 72. At this point, that score is a miracle. He leads by two (over Abraham Ancer) among those in the clubhouse.

.@TomLovelady25 deems it "top-5 round (in life), easy." Was +3 early but remarkably battled back in tough conditions. #WebTour — Kevin Prise (@WebTourKevin) January 8, 2017

"I feel like I just got out of the ocean." Tom Lovelady's 72 is one of the more remarkable rounds in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/k6b7foms3i — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 8, 2017

The Web.com Tour’s Kevin Prise is on site this week and posted a field scoring average earlier this afternoon that is frankly unfathomable.

Scoring average currently over 81. No single-round scoring averages over 75 on last year's #WebTour — Kevin Prise (@WebTourKevin) January 8, 2017

Oh, and, as of 3:12 p.m. ET, there was a hole out there where nobody had made a par yet.

Appreciate the assist from @JRandolph88 on this … there has yet to be a par signed for on the wind-whipped, par-4 12th hole. #WebTour — Kevin Prise (@WebTourKevin) January 8, 2017

The leaderboard (which has been wonky today) shows three players tied for the lead at 1 under early in their first rounds, which they will resume Monday morning.

There were 46 rounds of 80 or higher on the day. From the leaderboard snippet above, you can see that the highest round went to Byron Smith at 23-over 95.

The scoring average for the day for those who finished their rounds at this U.S. Open on steroids?

82.11.

Wow. No more words.