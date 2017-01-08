Justin Thomas nearly loses big lead but holds on to win at Kapalua

Here is a recap of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course, which concluded Sunday evening.

WINNER: Wow. Justin Thomas is breathing a big sigh of relief right now, we imagine. Thomas looked good for the first 13 holes Sunday, building a five-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama. And then everything turned so quickly. Matsuyama pitched in for eagle at the par-4 14th, and when Thomas hooked his approach in the hazard at the next and made double bogey, he’d suffered consecutive two-shot swings and his lead was now DOWN TO ONE. But Matsuyama came up just short on a birdie putt to tie at 16, and Thomas knocked one stiff at 17, and would lead by three heading to 18 after Matsuyama three-putted. He would two-putt for birdie at 18 to close out a three-shot win at 22 under, but that was close. Big third PGA Tour win for the 23-year-old, as this is easily his best victory to date and this could register as the arrival of this young gun.

JUST MISSED: As we chronicled above, Matsuyama put some fear into Thomas late. That hole out (more on that below) was perfectly timed and unbelievable. No wonder why Thomas became unnerved for a bit. The only thing that could haunt Matsuyama is that 10-footer for birdie to tie that he left right in the heart but just short on 16. And then the short miss for par at the next. But Matsuyama has still won four of his last six events, and the only player to beat him in his two non-victories? Justin Thomas.

SHOT(S) OF THE DAY: The Matsuyama hole out we referenced above. This is absolutely perfect and for a moment looked to be a turning point in the tournament.

OK, but yeah, have to include the winning moment, too. That would be the approach Thomas stuffed to a few feet on 17. He had a one-shot lead at this point, and this clutch shot came at exactly the right time. It would end up pushing him three ahead and allow him to close out the win.

QUOTABLE: “Definitely the best this week. I’ll sit back and think about where it is in the career.” – Justin Thomas, on that approach shot to 17 green

CHIP SHOTS: Jordan Spieth tied for the round of the week with a closing 8-under 65. He rocketed up 16 spots to a T-3. Overall, not what the defending champion wanted this week, but a great finish and a lot of good. He led the field in birdies this week at 26. … Patrick Reed finished at 15 under and seven behind, one shot closer than last year. But it’s a T-6 this time rather than a runner-up showing. … World No. 1 Jason Day finished T-12 at 13 under. … Pat Perez, like Spieth, had a big final round, jumping 10 spots to T-3 with a final-round 67. … With this win, Thomas jumps from No. 22 to No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

UP NEXT: The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open at Honolulu’s Waialae Country Club. Fabian Gomez shot 62 in the final round last year and made seven consecutive birdies, ultimately defeating Brandt Snedeker in a playoff for his second victory on Tour. Jimmy Walker scored back-to-back wins here in 2014-15. Follow all live action of the Sony Open on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.