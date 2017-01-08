Justin Thomas talks SBS Tournament of Champions win

Justin Thomas looked visibly rattled after his five-shot lead turned into a one-shot lead over the course of two holes during Sunday afternoon’s final round at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

The 23-year-old manned up, keeping the world’s hottest golfer in Hideki Matsuyama at bay down the stretch for the third and biggest win of his young career.

Thomas finished birdie-birdie to shoot 22 under on the week and win by three. He said the best part of the victory is that it means he’s already booked his return trip to the Tournament of Champions next season with a victory in the first PGA Tour event of 2017.

“Had some woes there the second part of the nine, but I stuck it out to still get it done,” Thomas told Golf Channel.

On setting the tone for 2017: “The only thing it really sets in my mind is I’m coming back here next year and I couldn’t be any more excited about that. … It’s like your first win, trying to get in the Masters. I’m like, ‘I really want to get back here next year and it would be nice to knock this off real quick.’ It’s helpful and I guess it boosts the confidence a lot. This week is over with now and I’m gonna celebrate with my family and some friends tonight, but the Sony starts next week so I’ve just got to get back after it.”

On hitting his approach shot into a hazard and making double bogey on No. 15: “I felt like (I did) the hard part, hit a great tee shot. (The approach) was terrible and it was at a really bad time. I didn’t play that hole very well this week but just because of that I thought I hit a lot of good shots, just a couple bad swings. I stayed patient, calm and it was nice to finish those last two holes with some good shots.”

On his mindset this week: “I felt like I proved a lot. I felt confident coming in. I wasn’t playing my best, but I felt like if I managed the game well this is a place where you don’t need to be striping it around. You just have to get in the fairway and get the angles and make some putts and (my game) really improved a lot. I feel like it’s obviously a great start to the 2017 year and hopefully a sign of some more things to come, who knows.”