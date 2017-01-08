Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, final round

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.
Justin Thomas leads through 54 holes at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.
How to follow the action (All times Eastern):
- TELEVISION: NBC (3-5 p.m.); Golf Channel (5-7 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker
Birdie for JT at No. 11 has him -21 and four ahead again.
Spieth would make birdie here for 8-under 65. He finishes -16 for the week.
Your current leaderboard at Kapalua. Three-shot lead for JT with nine holes to play.
UPDATE NO. 4 (4:52 p.m. ET)
Thomas’ lead had been cut to two after William McGirt reached 18 under, but JT rolls in a 27-footer at No. 8 to move to -21 and push his lead to three.
UPDATE NO. 3 (4:50 p.m. ET)
Here. Comes. Spieth.
OK, he’s not going to win, but Spieth has birdied four straight holes, is 7 under for the day and is T-4 at 15 under.
Thomas actually parred this hole, but birdie on No. 5 means he’s still four ahead.
UPDATE NO. 2 (3:52 p.m. ET)
Justin Thomas has opened up a four-shot lead after an early birdie and Hideki struggles.
UPDATE NO. 1 (2:55 p.m. ET)
Here’s how the leaderboard stands right now. The top five are yet to finish a hole. Final group goes off in 10 minutes.
Comments