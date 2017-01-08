Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, final round

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Justin Thomas leads through 54 holes at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

How to follow the action (All times Eastern):

TELEVISION: NBC (3-5 p.m.); Golf Channel (5-7 p.m.)

NBC (3-5 p.m.); Golf Channel (5-7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)

None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker

Birdie for JT at No. 11 has him -21 and four ahead again.

Now he's just putting on a show for everyone …#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/4Ihxk6JYpw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

Spieth would make birdie here for 8-under 65. He finishes -16 for the week.

When Jordan Spieth hears he needs to eagle 18 for the low-round of the week …#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/K2zSOWZdD8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

Welp, two-shot swing. All of a sudden, JT's lead is down to three. https://t.co/HoWCKHFxHK — Golfweek (@golfweek) January 8, 2017

Your current leaderboard at Kapalua. Three-shot lead for JT with nine holes to play.

Spieth with four consecutive birdies … He's coming for you, Justin. pic.twitter.com/PQuMwIX34R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

UPDATE NO. 4 (4:52 p.m. ET)

Thomas’ lead had been cut to two after William McGirt reached 18 under, but JT rolls in a 27-footer at No. 8 to move to -21 and push his lead to three.

How low will he go? Thomas gets it to 21-under on No. 8. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/B1I86ctTo9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

UPDATE NO. 3 (4:50 p.m. ET)

Here. Comes. Spieth.

OK, he’s not going to win, but Spieth has birdied four straight holes, is 7 under for the day and is T-4 at 15 under.

Thomas actually parred this hole, but birdie on No. 5 means he’s still four ahead.

Boom. JT almost drives the green on the 398 par-4 6th hole. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/GOfV2iC9S1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

UPDATE NO. 2 (3:52 p.m. ET)

Justin Thomas has opened up a four-shot lead after an early birdie and Hideki struggles.

7-iron to 11 ft. The club twirl says it all. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/HhN4foqLU3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

All smiles for Hideki on the first tee. And the leaders of the @PGATOUR_TOC are off! pic.twitter.com/bFKXzhF6G7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (2:55 p.m. ET)

Here’s how the leaderboard stands right now. The top five are yet to finish a hole. Final group goes off in 10 minutes.