New Mexico State women receive mid-season transfer from Texas

Freshman Dominique Galloway began her college career by playing all five of Texas’ events in the fall. She notched two top-25 finishes and finished the fall ranked 318th by Golfweek, sixth best on her team.

Galloway, however, will not return to Austin, Texas, this spring. Instead, the Rio Rancho, N.M., native is heading to Las Cruces and will compete for New Mexico State after being granted a release by the Longhorns.

“She is a hard worker, extremely talented and one of the best players to come out of New Mexico in a long time,” New Mexico State head coach Danny Bowen said of Galloway, who was a three-time state champion at V. Sue Cleveland High School.

“She will be a great Aggie and we’re looking forward to having her join our team.”

The NCAA permits mid-season transfers in college golf because it recognizes the fall and the spring as two separate segments. Mid-season transfers are eligible to compete right away for their new teams, assuming that player has been granted a full release by the former school.

Texas has been involved in two mid-season transfers this winter. Freshman Spencer Soosman left UCLA after a semester and will join the Longhorns’ men’s team this spring.

New Mexico State finished the fall ranked 63rd in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Galloway will be the third highest-ranked player on the Aggies’ roster when she arrives. Suthavee Chanachai and Kennedie Montoya are ranked 161st and 315th, respectively.