While most of the world’s top golfers were teeing it up at Kapalua this weekend, Rory McIlroy was getting up close and personal with the king of the jungle.

Here’s video proof of just how close the world’s second-ranked golfer got to a lion while visiting Londolozi, a private game reserve in South Africa:

We've had a trip of a lifetime to @londolozi over the last few days. This big guy came to say hello last night!! pic.twitter.com/VrjsTGjEum — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 9, 2017

McIlroy is in the field for this week’s BMW SA Open in Guateng, South Africa. It will be his 2016-17 European Tour season debut.