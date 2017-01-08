TCU's Emmy Martin wins Harder Hall title

Last year, Emmy Martin finished runner-up at the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational. A year later, the TCU junior left nothing to chance.

Martin led wire-to-wire at Harder Hall Golf Club in Sebring, Fla., en route to capturing the title. She shot 72-71-69-74 to finish at 2-under 286 and win by five shots over England’s Annabell Fuller.

“I am so very proud and happy for Emmy,” TCU head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin said in a school release. “She has worked extremely hard and overcome much adversity that this crazy game of golf throws at you. It is such a joy to see her become so mentally tough. Her focus and determination are off the charts.”

Martin is tied for the lowest scoring average among TCU golfers this season (72.9) and closed the fall with finishes of T-2 and T-6. She is ranked 76th nationally by Golfweek.