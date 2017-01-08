Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

The clubs Justin Thomas used to win the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist 917F3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 80 TX shaft; 915Fd (18), with Fujikura Motore VC7.2 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 MB (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees bent to 47.5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees bent to 52.5, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

SHOES: FootJoy Icon MyJoys

GLOVE: FootJoy Pure Touch Limited

