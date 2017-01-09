5 things you missed from the SBS Tournament of Champions

The conversation entering the SBS Tournament of Champions was all about Jason and Jordan and Dustin. Turns out we should have been talking about Justin.

23-year-old Justin Thomas scored the third win of his career, overcame a four-shot swing on the back nine and held off Hideki Matsuyama (more on him later) to finish birdie-birdie. Most impressive was the way he bounced back from a bad double bogey on the par-5 15th, during which he chunk-hooked a 4-iron into a hazard on his approach.

He was greeted on the 18th green by a pair of emerging TV stars (his parents, who probably got more airtime than Ryan Moore) and friend Jordan Spieth. He booked his return trip to the Tournament of Champions, cashed a $1.2 million check and partied with friends Sunday night after a week in Hawaii.

It does not suck to be Justin Thomas these days.

Here are 5 takeaways from the SBS Tournament of Champions.

1. Battle tested

Yes, Thomas had already won twice on Tour entering the week, but it’s still ridiculously impressive to see a relative newcomer get punched in the gut on the back nine and fight his way to victory, as Thomas did after seeing his four-shot lead shrink to just one following the double bogey on No. 15.

We saw Mackenzie Hughes do the same thing at the RSM Classic a few months ago. The rookie led after each round, missed several birdie chances down the stretch and ultimately found himself in a five-man playoff, needing to return to the course Monday morning to finish out the playoff victory.

Used to be that ‘learning to win’ was supposedly the toughest thing for newcomers on tour, but we’re seeing guys do that earlier and earlier during their PGA Tour careers – The RSM was Hughes’ 9th start on Tour and fellow rookie Cody Gribble won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October in what was just his second start since earning his Tour card.

It seems like the decision to switch things up in 2014 and award Tour cards based solely on Web.Com Tour performance rather than Q-School has produced players, like Thomas and Gribble, who are much more likely to win early than guys fresh off a college campus because they’ve already earned their stripes in the minor leagues.

2. The other kid

We’re not sure how many times broadcasters referred to the 23-year-old Thomas as a ‘kid’ this weekend, but we’re pretty sure the tag was never applied to Matsuyama, who is just 10 months older than Thomas.

We just want to make sure people are aware that Matsuyama is on a tear of all tears right now and finished second this week despite some shots he’d really like to have back during Sunday’s final round at Kapalua. That makes it four wins and two seconds in his last six starts, but we still don’t hear his name nearly as much as we should.

On top of all that, the guy is thrilling to watch. He’s obviously had to pull off some spectacular shots to see those types of results, and they can come at any time. Check out his chip-in on No. 14 Sunday, which really put the pressure on Thomas down the stretch.

Matsuyama needed to make a statement. That was it. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/0A2Z3hSg5Q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

Our point is that Thomas will receive plenty of pub this week (all well-deserved), and much will be made of his age, but we don’t think enough is being said about the 24-year-old Matsuyama and all he’s accomplished over the past several months. He’s played in a ton of tournaments and continues to bring it strong, and we can’t wait to see what he can do at the majors in 2017.

3. Si Woo Kim stumbles

Speaking of rising young talent, 21-year-old Si Woo Kim probably had the most disappointing week at Kapalua, shooting 78 on Sunday to finish second-to-last. We know this course can be tough on first-timers, but Kim showed so much promise down the stretch in 2016 – A win at the Wyndham Championship, T15 at the Deutsche Bank, T20 at the BMW and T10 at the Tour Championship.

He withdrew from the OHL Classic in November due to a back injury and missed the cut the following week at the RSM. We wondered how Kim would look after a few months off and Saturday’s 69 was encouraging. Sunday was anything but, with Kim making a double bogey on No. 9 and triple at the par-5 15th and stumbling down the stretch. He’s back at it this week at the Sony Open and we’re curious to see how he responds from a brutal Sunday.

4. Back in the Day

World No. 1 Jason Day returned at Kapalua and was remarkably steady all things considered. He hadn’t teed it up since withdrawing from the Tour Championship due to a back injury and looked good for the most part. Rather, his golf looked good.

Ahem.

No change needed. Engineered so @JDayGolf can stay in the zone from Kapalua’s 1st tee to 18 green. AeroReact Polo: https://t.co/KaJ9aJYmg8 pic.twitter.com/CwTBjZtYti — Nike Golf (@nikegolf) January 5, 2017

Day shot 70-69-70-70 to finish T12 at 13 under, a promising sign as he gets ready for the new season.

“The putting wasn’t quite there,” Day told Golf Channel. “Finishing 13 under, it was a decent week. But obviously being No. 1 in the world, even though I did have three months off, I’m expecting to come out and win. That’s the way I think.”

5a. Quick shots

One thing we love about this tournament – pace of play. That’s almost entirely due to a small field paired in twosomes throughout the week, but the issue was raised in a different sense when Day said he would not apologize for slow play and will attempt to be more methodical this season than he was at the end of last.

Do what you gotta do, but it’s refreshing to see guys cruise around the course in four hours or less. Thomas and Matsuyama also spent little time agonizing over shots down the stretch Sunday, even when it got really close. Players will do whatever makes them comfortable, but it’s nice for youth golfers to see that spending four minutes reading a putt isn’t always necessary.

From a viewer’s perspective, tournaments like this just seem to flow much better and don’t require six hours of your afternoon.

5b. “This is not golf”

There are windy conditions, British Open conditions and the Bishop and Carl Spackler ‘rat farts’ conditions. All paled in comparison to the ridiculous wind in the first round of the Web.com Tour Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at the Emerald Reef Course.

I mean, look at this.

Hats off to you, Ken Looper. pic.twitter.com/syhmAZc87b — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 8, 2017

The winds reportedly reached 40 mph, scores soared into the 90s and a miserable time was had by all.

Tommy Gainey had some thoughts.

“There’s no strategy. You’re playing in 40 miles per hour winds. Name another tournament where they play in 40 miles per hour winds,” Gainey told Golf Channel. “It’s hard. It’s hard to put into words. Listen, it’s so tough out here. It’s not fun. This is not golf. This is not what people want to see. They don’t want to see people shooting 86. We’re the stepping stone for the PGA Tour for crying out loud.”

We will say we like the Sunday-Wednesday format the Web.com Tour is experimenting with for both Bahamas tournaments. Good exposure for the players and great for live golf junkies previously left to their own devices to score an early-week fix. Keep in mind just two years ago guys like Smylie Kaufman, Si Woo Kim, and Harold Varner III were toiling away on the Web.com Tour, and Justin Thomas finished 5th on the money list in 2014. These guys are good, too.

And with that, we leave you with video of Web.com players Luke Guthrie, Kent Bulle and Austin Cook swimming with pigs.