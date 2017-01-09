Jordan Spieth's confidence 'very high' entering Sony Open

As far as back-to-backs go on the PGA Tour, there is perhaps none easier than the Hawaiian double – a little island hop from Maui, site of last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, to Oahu for this week’s Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

A year after skipping Sony and globetrotting for early-season starts in Abu Dhabi and Singapore, Spieth will lighten the travel load and take advantage of his situation this time around. After a T-3 finish at Kapalua, Spieth planned to head straight to Waialae for a little Monday practice ahead of his second Sony Open start.

“I think that getting out there (Monday) will be big for me, do some short-game work, and not a ton,” Spieth said Sunday. “I won’t spend a lot of time out there tomorrow, but just a little bit of maintenance on the swing and some extra short-game work.”

When asked about his confidence level coming out of his 2017 debut, Spieth responded, “very high.” He was pleased with his wedges and his ability to score with those clubs at Kapalua. He ranked fourth in approach-shot proximity to the hole (33 feet, 4 inches). His putting was also unsurprisingly solid, though Spieth said he needed to improve from inside 12 feet: third in total distance of putts made (343 feet, 7 inches) and third in strokes gained-putting (1.045).

Spieth led the field in birdies with 26, one more than winner Justin Thomas. Had it not been for some big numbers – two doubles and a triple in 72 holes – Spieth would’ve been in position to challenge Thomas for the win.

“When those birdies and eagles are there, that’s a huge confidence boost,” Spieth said. “That means I’m able to convert, and the other stuff is actually easier to get rid of. The big numbers are easier to dial back, just be a little bit more consistent, versus if I had made 18 birdies. … Then I’m trying to figure out how to convert more.

“… I’m glad that I’m playing next week. It’s going to be I think a good week for us.”

Spieth, ranked fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking, hasn’t played Waialae since 2014, when he missed the cut in his debut after finishing runner-up at Kapalua. Spieth called his first Sony performance a “fluke,” and although he had to verify the name of the course – “What is it, Waialae?” Spieth said Sunday – Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller likes his player’s chances on the course.

“Michael has told me for the last couple years … Waialae is one of the best courses on Tour for you,” Spieth said. “It’s almost like your Hilton Head, your Colonial, you have to kind of strike it around both ways and play in the wind, and we feel like that kind of plays to our strength, kind of trickier reads on the greens. You can make putts from mid-range and off a bunch of ridges.”

Sounds like a recipe for success for Spieth.