It's taken time, but Justin Thomas finally emerging as a star

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Justin Thomas had just made a mess of the par-5 15th hole, and watched a five-shot lead evaporate to one on the back nine of the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course on Sunday.

His pulse was up, his heart running fast.

He couldn’t help but have thoughts dashing through his head that this wouldn’t look good, throwing away such a golden opportunity at victory. Compounding matters? The player on his heels was Hideki Matsuyama, hottest golfer on the planet, who was brimming with confidence.

Could Thomas, who owned more than 125 junior, amateur, college and PGA Tour victories – but only two of the latter – remember ever being in such command and suddenly fearing that he was about to give away the tournament?

“Does today count?” Thomas asked with a wry grin. “I mean, it entered my mind, for sure. … I felt confident. I felt like I was still going to get it done.”

He got it done. Thomas, who is only 23, gathered himself and won by three, his third victory overall, and second in four starts in 2016-17. It wasn’t easy after his shocking double-bogey at the seemingly easy par-5 15th (he had 8-irons left into the green on second shots on two days, and a 4-iron Sunday, yet still managed to play the hole in 3 over for the week). But winning never is.

Thomas saved some of his best for last. A 3-wood and a perfectly drawn 8-iron from 193 yards that ran out to 3 feet at the usually tough 17th; a driver and 7-iron to the middle of the green at the downhill, 615-yard par-5 finishing hole. A birdie-birdie finish to erase any doubts.

For the last few years, Thomas knew where he should be, and where he needed to be, but he just wasn’t there yet. Try telling a young man who has won his entire life, from a tot to his All-America run at Alabama, that he needs to be patient. Good luck.

Adding to the exasperation of being stuck too often in idle, of missing cuts and not contending enough, was that Thomas had to witness first-hand the meteoric rise of golf’s new golden child, his old pal Jordan Spieth, who backed up a Brinks truck and filled it with trophies and riches.

“I wasn’t mad, but it was maybe a little frustrating sometimes seeing some friends and peers my age do well,” Thomas said. “Not because I wasn’t cheering for them, because I felt I was as good as them. It’s just immature of me. I mean, the fact of the matter is, over a long career, we’re going to beat each other.

“That’s just how it is.”

Thomas was pretty dominant over four days on the Plantation. He was the only player in the 32-player field to shoot in the 60s all four days on the par-73 track. He made 25 birdies and an eagle, and he limited his mistakes.

With Thomas, that’s a big key. He jokes that he can hit foul balls with the very best, and when he does, good rounds can die in a hurry. He had only one such real wayward swing with the driver on Sunday, a yanked hook that appeared headed out of play, into the thick native grass left of the fairway at the par-5 ninth. He appeared frustrated as he headed to locate the ball, and really didn’t even know for sure if he wanted to find it.

But a marshal found it, and it was sitting up nicely, allowing him the perfect out to recover. He made par, keeping his scorecard clean on the opening nine, the type of thing a tournament leader needs to do on Sunday.

“That’s the kind of thing that happens when you win,” he said.

Thomas isn’t big (5 feet 10, 145 pounds) but he kills it off the tee, and the driver is a huge focus for him. His length isn’t such a great asset if he’s not hitting the ball in play. At Kapalua, which is one of the more open courses the players will see all year, he was really proud of the week he had driving the ball, and it set him up for success.

“His driving has become more and more consistent,” said his caddie, Jimmy Johnson, a sage voice and steady hand who has worked for Nick Price and Steve Stricker.

“He’s been steadily on an incline for probably the last year. I guess that’s the best way to do it, instead of just jumping up there, and not know how you got there. So he’s just been steadily improving. The more patience he has, the better he’s been playing.”

Thomas had a shot at making the U.S. Ryder Cup team last summer and had trouble getting out of his own way. At the Tour Championship at East Lake, he was one of a handful of players seemingly in the mix, and responded by shooting 69-67 on the weekend. The Sunday round made him proud, as he felt more pressure than he ever did in trying to win a tournament. Ryan Moore just played a little better. He pushed Rory McIlroy into a playoff, hit some huge shots down the stretch, and got the pick.

“I just love those team events and I just love that kind of brotherhood, and those things that you have as a team together, and just wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

He’ll finally get his chance this fall. Thomas, who moved to 12th in the world, surely has big days ahead to build on, and has a serious head start in making the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Maybe he’ll team up with his good pal Jordan. He certainly has the look of a player ready to break out and win more.

“Yeah, I think it’s potentially floodgates opening,” Spieth said of Thomas. “The guy hits it forever. He’s got a really nifty short game. He manages the course well. … It’s awesome. It’s awesome to see. He’s going to be tough to beat next week (at Sony), too.”

Finally, Thomas is making headway and getting to his destination. For a young man who at times struggles to be patient, who has learned to turn negative emotions into positive energy on the golf course, it’s nice to arrive, regardless of timetable.

For all those discussing great young, 25-and-under talent on the PGA Tour these days – your Jordan Spieths, your Patrick Reeds, your Hideki Matsuyamas – mix in Justin Thomas. He isn’t a young man who is simply filled with potential and sitting outside on the cusp any longer.

He has earned his way into the conversation. And he could be in for a monster 2017.