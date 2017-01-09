Lydia Ko starts own golf apparel line, signs with Ecco

Only four years into her professional career, Lydia Ko now has her own apparel line. McKayson, the newly launched golfwear brand of MCS Sports Co., announced the McKayson LK line, which Ko will debut at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open next month.

“The shirt with the V-line that I wore today was designed by my sister, applying my tastes and preferences,” Ko said in release. “I don’t tend to wear flashy type of clothing so I told her I liked simple design with a bit of point and stripes. Even if the design is pretty but the color is not, then consumers will have second thoughts about purchasing. These are some of the things which I plan to discuss with the design team at McKayson so that my ideas are reflected in the designing of my line and hopefully turn it into something that everyone can relate to.”

Expect several variations of teal and coral in Ko’s upcoming line, as those are her favorite colors. The initial term of the sponsorship will be three years starting from 2017 through ’19.

McKayson certainly knows how to make a splash. The South Korean company announced last November that it would title sponsor a new event – McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open – in Ko’s hometown of Auckland, New Zealand, Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

Ko also signed with Ecco Golf. She’ll wear the new Ecco BIOM G2 in 2017 and sport the company’s logo on her collar.