Odyssey O-Works putters

Odyssey has designed putters with face inserts for a long time, and many of the company’s most popular putters have featured inserts that enhanced feel and sound. Odyssey is trying to go a step further with the release of its new O-Works putters, which feature a Microhinge insert that reduces skidding to get the ball rolling faster.

Co-molded onto a piece of soft thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) is a 304 stainless steel plate covered with tiny hinges. As seen up close, they are shaped like upside-down coat hooks. At the moment of impact, the putter’s loft gets the ball out of the depression created by its weight while the insert grabs the back of the ball and flicks it upward. That reduces backspin and skidding, Odyssey said, and encourages the ball to start rolling forward more quickly.

“The hinges are supported by the thermoplastic elastomer. They work together to create the hinging action that gives you the lift and the roll,” said Austie Rollinson, Odyssey’s chief designer.

Odyssey said the ball-speed to head-speed ratio created by the Microhinge insert is the same as the White Hot insert. However, the hinges increase friction at impact, which increases the spin rate compared to the White Hot insert by 165 percent.

“Along with the ball speed, this is going to help to control the skid-phase of the roll,” Rollinson said. “You’re not going to be able to eliminate skid completely, but if you can control the skid and reduce the skid distance, you’ll improve your overall distance control. That will help you hit lag putts better and help you make short putts.”

To help golfers aim, Odyssey modified the Versa alignment system, complementing the black and white stripes with a red T-shaped alignment system.

The standard O-Works putters have a pair of 15-gram weights in the sole, one in the heel and one in the toe, but they can be changed.

“We found in working with a lot of players, specifically on tour, a lot of them want different weight heads,” Rollinson said. “So we made all of these putters with adjustable sole weights.

The O-Works putters will be available in several familiar shapes and styles, including the blade-style #1, #1 Wide and #2, along with the counterbalanced #1 Tank. Odyssey also made O-Works 2-Ball putters, along with #7 and #7 Tank mallets, the #9 mid-mallet and the high-MOI #R-Line.