Jim Furyk expected be named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Wednesday

The PGA of America will hold a news conference Wednesday to introduce the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, and the pick is expected to be Jim Furyk, according to multiple sources.

The announcement will be made at 1 p.m. Eastern at PGA of America headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

In November, Furyk was asked by Golfweek and two other reporters at Sea Island if he were to be offered the job, would he take it?

“Well, it’s hypothetical,” Furyk said. “I would take the job.”

Team USA has four logical future captains in the pipeline: Furyk, Steve Stricker, Tiger Woods (all three assisted Davis Love III at Hazeltine) and Phil Mickelson (who played).

Mickelson wants to make a 12th team in 2018. Stricker is a good fit for 2020, when the Ryder Cup visits Wisconsin, and he’s also tied up as U.S. Presidents Cup captain. Woods 41, said in December that he is too young for the job. He wants it later down the road.

Furyk shot 58 last summer in Hartford, and still has plenty of form. How badly would he want to play one more time?

“That’s a hard question to answer,” Furyk said at Sea Island. “You know, I guess I sat at Medinah (in 2012) and took a good gander over top of that bridge on the first tee, and looked out and saw the sea of fans, and all the red, and kind of wondered if it was my last. And then I qualified for the next one.”

At Gleneagles in 2014, he stood on the 18th green and did the same thing.

“Maybe I played my last one,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Added Furyk, “If they decide in ’18, ’20, ’22, whenever it is, if they decide that I’m the right person, I would love to have that job. I think everyone would.”

The decision to name the 2018 captain is made by the U.S. Ryder committee that includes Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III and three PGA of America officials.

Said Love, “It’ll be somebody with experience and somebody who knows our system. I think the list is obvious with the guys who were at the Ryder Cup, and then there is probably a few more, some other guys that weren’t part of the process who obviously are going to get a turn.”

Furyk served as an assistant for Love last year at Hazeltine.Furyk’s playing record at the Ryder Cup is 10-20-4 in nine straight appearance, from 1997 to 2014.

Thomas Bjorn was named the European captain for Paris in December. The Americans haven’t beaten the Europeans in a Ryder Cup on European soil since Tom Watson led the U.S. to victory at The Belfry in England in 1993.

– Jeff Babineau and Brentley Romine contributed to this report