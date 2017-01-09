Top 5 Historic Moments from the Sony Open in Hawaii

The second leg of the Hawaii swing occurs at the Sony Open at Hawaii, and this event has some history.

The tournament will take place in 2017 from Jan. 11-14, and boasts a modern history that goes back to 1965. It’s been hosted at the same course, Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, the entire time, too.

What have been the tournament’s best moments in its more than half-century run? We give you our top 5 Sony Open memories below:

• • •

Honorable mention

Karma returns the favor for Jack Renner in 1984

Read below for what happened to Renner at this event in 1983. You’ll understand why he was certainly owed a Hawaiian Open title. The golf gods are often cruel, but oddly in this instance, they not only repaid Renner for robbing him of a win in 1983, but they did it the very next year.

Renner was in contention at the 1984 event and birdied his final hole of regulation to give himself a chance. But Wayne Levi still just needed to jar a 4-footer at the last to win. Shockingly, he missed. Renner took the good fortune and used it to capture the title on the second playoff hole, exorcising some massive demons from the year before.

Michelle Wie barely misses cut as 14-year-old at 2004 Sony Open

Remember when Michelle Wie would periodically compete in PGA Tour events and often threaten to make the cut? Those were exciting times.

The legend started at the 2004 Sony Open, when the Hawaiian native nearly capitalized on her first sponsor’s exemption – as a 14-year-old, no less – by posting rounds of 72 and 68 over the first two days. A 140 total for a 14-year-old girl playing against PGA Tour pros? Incredibly impressive.

Unfortunately, the cut came in at 139, meaning Wie missed out on the weekend by a single shot. But even with that, this moment deserves some recognition as a startling display of young talent from a future major champion.

5. Ted Makalena becomes first Hawaiian-born winner of event in 1966

Ted Makalena died tragically at 34 due to injuries suffered in a swimming accident, but he didn’t pass before scoring a monumental win. In 1966, Makalena became the first Hawaiian-born winner of the state open, posting a three-shot win with a tournament-record 271. It was his first, and as you may have surmised from the previous description, and last PGA Tour title. But if a player can only have one, you can’t ask for much better than this scenario.

4. Ernie Els breaks Aaron Baddeley’s heart at 2003 Sony Open

He may be well past his best days, but don’t you forget how lethal Els was in his prime. He always had trouble taking down Tiger Woods, but for everybody else, he was an absolute nightmare.

And he started 2003 on a tear, blitzing the field at Kapalua with a stunning 31-under performance and then putting himself right in the mix for a win the following week at the Sony Open.

He would have to face down a young wunderkind named Aaron Baddeley to do it.

The then 21-year-old Aussie, in his first event as a PGA Tour member, forced a playoff by holing a 10-footer for birdie at the 72nd and had a solid look for birdie at the second playoff hole while Els was facing 43 feet from just off the green.

That’s when Els showed why he was a force to be reckoned with. The South African buried the long putt, an incredible knockout punch of his young counterpart.

But Baddeley still had a chance, and he hit his mid-range putt to extend well … only for it to come up just short dead in the heart.

An agonizing way to lose, but an awesome duel that absolutely deserves its spot here.

3. Tadd Fujikawa makes cut at age 16 during 2007 Sony Open

The diminutive Tadd Fujikawa (soaring just above 5 feet) entered the 2007 Sony Open with a chance to make history. The then 16-year-old could become the second-youngest player to make 36-hole cut in a PGA Tour event if he was able to play well enough at that Sony Open.

A tall task, but Fujikawa did at 15 become the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Open when he did so the previous year. But this would be even more impressive. Fujikawa easily passed through, too.

A second-round 66 pushed him to 3-under 137, clearing the cut by three shots. He added some theatrics by finishing his first 36 holes with an eagle.

Let’s not forget that Fujikawa didn’t fade on the weekend, he would place T-20 for the week (as a 16-year-old!).

Quite an exciting performance from a kid who was a promising young talent. Fujikawa has struggled mightily since, but he could be in the field this week, as he passed through the pre-qualifier Sunday and will take part in the tournament’s Monday qualifier.

2. Paul Azinger captures 2000 Sony Open for first win since beating cancer.

Paul Azinger had not won since his cancer diagnosis. It had been seven years since the life-altering illness that would have him out for a chunk of the ’94 season, but even though he was feeling better, winning on the PGA Tour is difficult enough without a roadblock that massive.

Azinger even gave up that he would ever win again. Good thing for the future U.S. Ryder Cup captain he was dead wrong.

The magic of Hawaii fueled Azinger at the 2000 Sony Open, as the major champion not only won but cruised to a seven-shot victory.

He had some inspiring words after his victory.

“All the people out there who’ve been diagnosed with cancer, I guess I’m living proof now that your life can return back to normal.”

Well said, Zinger.

1. Isao Aoki holes out for eagle to snatch title from Jack Renner in 1983.

As you read above, he got his revenge on the Hawaiian Open, but still … poor Jack Renner.

This is one of the most shocking moments in the history of golf. Renner had completed his tournament and was up one shot on Isao Aoki as the Japanese player was on his final hole.

Facing a difficult approach shot from the left rough that he needed to get up and down for birdie to tie, Aoki appeared he might be out of luck. And even if Aoki made a sensational birdie, Renner would still be in a playoff.

Then, BOOM!

Aoki holed out the shot for eagle, grabbing the title in stunning fashion right there on the 72nd hole. Renner’s stunned reaction as he signed his scorecard underscored the craziness of the moment.

Maybe the most dramatic and miraculous way a player can win, and Aoki did it. And with the hole-out, he became the first Japanese player to win on the PGA Tour. Renner may have won the very next year, but we’re guessing not a day goes by where the memories of this shot don’t pop into his head.