Callaway Mack Daddy Forged Wedges

Callaway made subtle adjustments to its Mack Daddy wedges for 2017 to help players enjoy more feel and generate more greenside spin.

The new Mack Daddy Forged line is forged from 1025c carbon steel to enhance feel and features progressive centers of gravity throughout the loft range. Each wedge has four holes in the back, and Callaway can shift the CG up or down by making the holes deeper or more shallow.

“The holes are shallower in the lower lofts, the 50 and the 52, and they are deeper in the higher lofts, the 58 and the 60,” said Dave Neville, Callaway’s senior director of brand management for metalwoods and wedges. “Making the holes deeper actually raises the CG, and by raising the CG, it actually helps you control the trajectory, and it can help to impart more spin.”

The lower CG position in the gap-wedge lofts will make those clubs feel more like irons, which is ideal because they are typically used on approach shots.

The face of each Mack Daddy Forged wedge features a new 16-groove configuration, with an extra groove designed on the bottom of the hitting area, as well as a new surface-roughening treatment. The idea is to pack as many grooves as possible in the lower section to help the wedge grab the ball and spin it more effectively on partial shots and delicate chips.

Based on the feedback tour pros gave to Roger Cleveland, Callaway designed the new Mack Daddy Forged wedges with a straighter leading edge, less offset and a more squared toe compared to last season’s MD3.

The new R Grind is crescent-shaped with relief in both the heel and toe to make it more versatile both in greenside rough and from tight fairway lies.

“There are two finishes, one being a satin chrome, and this one is unique because it has a copper strike layer underneath the chrome,” Neville said. “That helps to give it a very soft feel, due to the softness of the chrome. We also have a slate finish, which is a dipped finish that is non-plated. It’s popular with tour players, and it will rust over time.”

The Mack Daddy Forged wedges will be available in 50, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60-degree models, and each will come standard with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S200 shaft and a Lamkin UTX Blue/Black grip. They should reach stores Jan. 20 and cost $149.99 each.