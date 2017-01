Former Red Sox players among celebrities in Diamond Resorts Invitational field

Fans of the Boston Red Sox might want to consider a trip to Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., this weekend.

A slew of former Red Sox players will tee it up in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, which begins Thursday and ends Sunday. Among them: Roger Clemens, Jon Lester, John Lackey, Josh Beckett, Derek Lowe, Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar and Johnny Damon.

Other notable non-golfers: Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen; Arizona Cardinals teammates Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson; the former Atlanta Braves ace trio of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz; former NBA player and 3-point specialist Ray Allen; former Dodgers saves extraordinaire Eric Gagne; Alfonso Ribeiro, better known as Carlton from Fresh Prince; and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

Here are Friday’s opening-round tee times and pairings:

OFF TEE NO. 1

9:42 a.m.: Jeff Sluman, Jon Lester, John Lackey

9:51 a.m.: Scott Hoch, Marcus Allen, Sterling Sharpe

10 a.m.: Woody Austin, Bud Norris, Phil Nevin

10:09 a.m.: Lee Janzen, Blair O’Neal, Roger Clemens

10:18 a.m.: Kenny Perry, Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson

10:27 a.m.: John Cook, Brittany Lincicome, John Hart

10:36 a.m.: Tom Byrum, Kevin Millar, Josh Beckett

10:45 a.m.: Brittany Lang, Jack Wagner, Mark Rypien

10:54 a.m.: Brooke Henderson, Josh Donaldson, Mike Modano

11:03 a.m.: Mark Calcavecchia, Brian Urlacher, Justin Verlander

11:12 a.m.: Lexi Thompson, Mark Mulder, Mardy Fish

11:21 a.m.: Colin Montgomerie, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine

11:30 a.m.: John Daly, Colt Ford, Jake Owen

11:39 a.m.: Grant Waite, Jeremy Roenick, Eric Gagne

11:48 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Ray Allen, Alfonso Ribeiro

OFF TEE NO. 10