Fantasy rankings: 2017 Sony Open

The PGA Tour heads from Maui to Oahu for this week’s Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

And to help you with your fantasy-golf lineups, Golfweek ranks its top 25 players in the field.

1. Jordan Spieth: Missed cut in Sony debut in 2014, but he called that a “fluke.” Spieth got to Waialae early on Monday to get a feel for Waialae, specifically the greens. Led the field in birdies at Kapalua and finished T-3.

2. Jimmy Walker: Two-time winner here (2014 and ’15) and closed with rounds of 65-66 to finish T-13 last year. Coming off T-9 at Kapalua and playing well off the tee with his shorter driver.

3. Justin Thomas: Tough to win back-to-back, but he’s won two of his last four starts and Jordan Spieth thinks he’s a guy to watch again this week. Missed cut last year at Sony.

4. Hideki Matsuyama: The scorching play continued last week with a runner-up finish at Kapalua. In his last six starts worldwide, he’s won four times and lost to just one player: Justin Thomas (twice). The Sony Open, however, hasn’t been Matsuyama’s bets event – three MCs and an MDF in four career starts – but his current form is too great to pass up.

5. Paul Casey: In his last Sony start, he shot 62 in the first round before tying for 30th. Since a MC at the British Open, Casey hasn’t finished worse than T-31 and posted four top-4 finishes in nine starts.

6. Ryan Palmer: Reliable at courses he plays well on. His T-13 Sony finish last year followed finishes of T-17 and T-8. Oh, and he won it in 2010. Went T-13, T-24 and T-4 in the 2016 FedEx Cup playoffs.

7. Brandt Snedeker: Doesn’t play here much, but he did lose to Fabian Gomez in a playoff last year at Sony. T-14 last week at Kapalua.

8. Daniel Berger: T-42 and T-13 in first two cracks at Waialae. Was T-14 last week at Kapalua playing new Callaway clubs.

9. Justin Rose: Risky play because of the back injury, but he did get through the Hong Kong Open and finish T-36. Last time he played the Sony was 2011, when he finished T-13.

10. Charles Howell III: When course horse meets current form, Howell checks both boxes this week. Starting with most recent, his last handful of results at Sony: T-13, T-26, T-8, T-3, T-2. His last three starts worldwide: T-13, T-7, T-15.

11. Gary Woodland: Runner-up in his last Tour start, the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and T-13 and T-3 at Sony last two years.

12. Scott Piercy: Was T-13 in 2016, a year after finishing runner-up to Jimmy Walker. His current form has been good, too: finishes of T-4, T-10 and T-3 in his last five starts.

13. Harris English: Returns to Ping clubs for first time in three years this year after closing 2016 with back-to-back MCs. Finish before that was a T-4 at Shriners. English loves Waialae – T-56 last year snapped recent Sony streak of T-3, fourth, T-9.

14. William McGirt: Coming off a nice showing at Kapalua (T-9) and he was T-13 last year at Sony.

15. Pat Perez: Perez continued his stellar play with a T-3 showing at Kapalua. Missed secondary cut here last year, but that snapped recent Sony streak that saw him finish T-17, T-8, T-9, T-46.

16. Jerry Kelly: He just turned 50 but he’s a horse for this course if there ever was one. His last three starts at Waialae: third, T-6 and T-9 last year. He also won in 2002.

17. Jason Dufner: A closing 2-over 75 left him at solo 21st in Maui, but Dufner returns to Honolulu after finishing T-9 last year. His last missed cut on Tour? The Masters last April.

18. Zach Johnson: Past winner here (2009), but hasn’t found top 10 on Tour since a T-10 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

19. Fabian Gomez: Defending Sony champion beat 12 guys at Kapalua to finish 20th.

20. Marc Leishman: The big Aussie has made back-to-back cuts here since his solo fifth finish in 2014 and T-9 showing in 2013. Current form solid, too, including fifth at the CIMB Classic.

21. Bill Haas: Hasn’t won on Tour since the 2015 Humana Challenge (now called the CareerBuilder Challenge) and he’s playing Sony for the first time since 2010, when he missed the cut. Still, he’s the No. 41-ranked golfer in the world and he played well in the fall (T-20, fourth, T-13).

22. Soren Kjeldsen: No prior experience at Sony, but he’s No. 48 in the OWGR and closed the European Tour season T-40, T-31, T-16, T-4.

23. Russell Knox: Four missed cuts in last five years here, but did tie for 13th in 2015. He landed in top 10 in all three of his fall starts.

24. Kevin Na: Hasn’t been in top form and hasn’t played since MC in his home of Las Vegas, but he has made three straight cuts at Sony and was T-8 in 2014.

25. Harold Varner III: Hasn’t played since winning the Australian PGA on Dec. 4, but he did play well in his Sony debut last year, finishing T-13.