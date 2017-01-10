Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

McIlroy uses Callaway driver and irons, Titleist wedges in South Africa

Rory McIlroy using a Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver

McIlroy uses Callaway driver and irons, Titleist wedges in South Africa

Equipment

McIlroy uses Callaway driver and irons, Titleist wedges in South Africa

Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 2 player, was spotted using a bag filled with new equipment during Tuesday’s pro-am for the BMW SA Open at Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa.

Rory McIlroy's golf equipment

Rory McIlroy’s custom Callaway irons and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedges.

McIlroy used a new Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver, along with a set of customized Callaway Apex MB muscleback blade irons. McIlroy, 27, also had a set of Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedges and an Odyssey putter.

McIlroy, who wore Nike apparel and footwear, had used Nike clubs and balls until a few weeks after the company announced it would no longer make hardgoods. He had switched to a Scotty Cameron putter at the 2016 Barclays Championship and had started using a TaylorMade M2 driver at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, in October.

 

, , , Equipment

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home