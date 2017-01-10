McIlroy uses Callaway driver and irons, Titleist wedges in South Africa

Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 2 player, was spotted using a bag filled with new equipment during Tuesday’s pro-am for the BMW SA Open at Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa.

McIlroy used a new Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver, along with a set of customized Callaway Apex MB muscleback blade irons. McIlroy, 27, also had a set of Titleist Vokey Design SM6 wedges and an Odyssey putter.

McIlroy, who wore Nike apparel and footwear, had used Nike clubs and balls until a few weeks after the company announced it would no longer make hardgoods. He had switched to a Scotty Cameron putter at the 2016 Barclays Championship and had started using a TaylorMade M2 driver at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, in October.