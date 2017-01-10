Jordan Spieth's return to Waialae headlines Sony Open

This week on the PGA Tour: the Sony Open.

Where: Par 70, 7,044-yard Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

Par 70, 7,044-yard Waialae Country Club, Honolulu When: Thursday-Sunday

Thursday-Sunday Who: 156 players, cut after 36 holes to top 70 and ties

156 players, cut after 36 holes to top 70 and ties Why: $6 million purse; $1.08 million and 500 FedEx Cup points to winner

On The Tee: This Week’s Top 5 Storylines

SPIETH RETURNS TO SONY: The last time Jordan Spieth played the Sony Open was his debut in 2014, when he missed the cut. Spieth said that was a “fluke,” and he headed from Kapalua to Waialae on Monday to get some early practice in. Spieth said his scoring clubs were strong during a T-3 finish last week as he led the field in birdies, so expect big things from the World No. 5 this week.

WILL HIDEKI CHANGE WAIALAE FORTUNES? Hideki Matsuyama is on fire right now. Four wins and two seconds in his last six starts is proof. While Matsuyama doesn’t have the best record at Waialae, it’s hard to count out a guy this hot.



WILL THOMAS WIN ANOTHER? Hideki Matsuyama has lost to just one player in his last six starts. That player is Justin Thomas, who has two wins vs. Matsuyama during that span. Thomas notched the biggest win of his PGA Tour career last week at Kapalua and is primed to add to what is already three Tour wins.

WALKER (HAWAII) RANGER: Fabian Gomez is the defending champion, but Jimmy Walker has won two of the last three editions of the Sony. Walker recently switched to a 42-inch driver, which has seemed to improve his performance off the tee. He was T-13 here last year, and loves Hawaii in general – he’s 109 under at Kapalua and Waialae the last three years (four TOC starts, three Sony starts).

TADD IS BACK: Remember Tadd Fujikawa, the 16-year-old amateur who made the cut at the 2007 Sony Open? Well, Fujikawa is now 26 and will make his sixth Sony start this week after Monday qualifying.