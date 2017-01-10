Spring preview 2017: ACC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

For all of our conference previews, click here.

Next up: ACC

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 21-23, Musgrove Mill GC, Clinton, S.C.

Defending champion: Clemson

Team rankings: Virginia (9), Wake Forest (11), Duke (17), North Carolina (20), Clemson (22), Georgia Tech (25), Florida State (27), North Carolina State (52), Virginia Tech (68), Notre Dame (84), Louisville (92), Boston College (168)

Midseason All-Conference team: Jimmy Stanger, Virginia (9); Will Zalatoris, Wake Forest (10); Doc Redman, Clemson (22); Luke Schniederjans, Georgia Tech (26); Cameron Young, Wake Forest (28)

What to expect: Virginia deserves a lot of credit for the fall it had, finishing ninth in the country and winning three of four events. Seniors Jimmy Stanger and Derek Bard get most of the attention, but the Cavaliers are fairly deep, with five players ranked 154th or better by Golfweek. At this point, Wake Forest is Virginia’s biggest threat – and the Demon Deacons are a very big one at that. Junior Will Zalatoris is a special player and freshman Cameron Young is already a reliable stick. Wake needs better play out of the No. 5 spot, though. Freshman Doc Redman gives Clemson a nice shot at defending, and Duke and North Carolina are legit contenders. The Blue Devils have eight players ranked in the top 277 (and Adam Woods surely will have a better spring after finishing the fall ranked 274th), and the Tar Heels have three top-100 players in William Register (44), Joshua Martin (87) and Zach Martin (99).

Pick to win: Wake Forest (but it’s close)

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 13-15, The Reserve GC, Pawleys Island, S.C.

Defending champion: Virginia

Team rankings: Florida State (3), Wake Forest (9), Miami (11), Duke (16), North Carolina State (29), North Carolina (30), Virginia (39), Clemson (42), Louisville (51), Notre Dame (57), Boston College (67), Virginia Tech (95)

Midseason All-Conference team: Leona Maguire, Duke (2); Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (4); Dewi Weber, Miami (8); Matilda Castren, Florida State (15); India Clyburn, North Carolina State (18)

What to expect: Duke, which played the nation’s toughest schedule in the fall, received a huge boost when Leona Maguire withdrew from final stage of LPGA Q-School and decided to return to school. She is the top player in the conference and an ANNIKA Award contender. The Blue Devils, though, will have work to do as Florida State established itself as the conference favorite during the fall. The Seminoles won three times in the fall and boast four players in the top 115 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, including Castren and Morgane Metraux (20). Jennifer Kupcho won twice for Wake in the fall, but the Demon Deacons need more out of freshmen Sierra Brooks and Mathilda Cappeliez this spring if they want to win an ACC title this season.

Pick to win: Duke