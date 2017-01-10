Tadd Fujikawa qualifies for Sony Open

Tadd is back.

It’s been 10 years since Tadd Fujikawa made the cut at the 2007 Sony Open at just 16 years old. At the time, he was the second youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event, and he ended up with a T-20 finish.

Fujikawa, 26, earned himself another return trip to Waialae Country Club by qualifying Monday for the event, which begins Thursday in Honolulu. Fujikawa shot 68 at Hoakalei Country Club and then earned his Sony Open spot via a 6-for-2 playoff.

Fujikawa’s pro career has yet to flourish like many expected after Fujikawa’s 2007 Sony performance. In 2016, he played mostly on the Mackenzie Tour, making just one cut in eight starts.

This week will mark Fujikawa’s 15th PGA Tour start, and his sixth at Sony. In addition to his T-20 showing in 2007, Fujikawa tied for 32nd in 2009, shared 19th in 2012, and missed cuts in 2008 and ’10.

Also Monday qualifying for Sony: UNLV senior John Oda (66, which included an ace at the par-3 seventh hole), Jared Sawada (67) and John Chin (68).