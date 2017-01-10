Golfer loses 32 balls as Web.com Tour records are broken in Bahamas

The Web.com Tour record books received an update on Tuesday.

With the completion of the second round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, the cut fell at 11 over. No, that’s not a typo. What it is, though, is a Web.com Tour record for highest cut line.

The course isn’t overly difficult, it’s just that the weather conditions are, well, less than ideal. High winds that reached 40 mph have wreaked havoc on the field this week at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

These winds generate all sorts of follow-throughs. ⛳️ https://t.co/BzzU5WByPO — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 10, 2017

Nicholas Thompson, brother of LPGA player Lexi Thompson, leads at 2 under after rounds of 75-67. Casey Wittenberg, a former money winner on the tour, shot 84 in the opening round … and made the cut with a second-round 71.

From sunrise to sunset. 🌅 🌇 Nicholas Thompson played a lot of golf in between. pic.twitter.com/V2v4aWCr7k — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 10, 2017

Greg Eason, a former All-American at UCF, didn’t make the cut. In fact, he didn’t come close, shooting 42 over with rounds of 91-95.

“I started with 36 golf balls,” Eason told the Web.com Tour. “I ended with four.”

(It’s not official, but 32 lost golf balls are believed to be a record, as well.)

But don’t worry Greg, you’re not alone. Three other rounds of 90-plus were recorded in the first two rounds. And 15 players failed to crack 80.

Judging by weather conditions, the golf carnage should continue over the next two days, with the final round tentatively schedule to finish Wednesday – and possibly Thursday.