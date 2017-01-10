Welcome to the new Golfweek

Golf is embarking on a watershed year and Golfweek, now part of the USA TODAY Network, is evolving to bring you – the serious golfer – more of the issues, influencers and institutions that make the game so great.

It starts with your new monthly print magazine. The bigger, bolder, slicker book contains all the elements that have made Golfweek a must read for those who follow and appreciate golf at all levels.

From the behind-the-scenes insight of The Forecaddie, to coverage of the pro tours, to colleges, juniors and amateurs, no other publication goes so deep to bring the sport and its personalities to life. The stars of tomorrow are playing today on our pages. The legends of yore and the history behind the sport endures in our archives.

As technology continues to change the game, our equipment coverage has expanded to keep you in the know of what’s hot and helping golfers gain an advantage.

In For Your Game, you’ll get top-shelf tips and instruction from elite players.

Looking for that ultimate golf getaway or informed ratings of the top courses in the nation and the world?

The Golf Life takes you to breathtaking venues, and our Rater’s Notebooks break down the best-in-breed properties.

Wondering why and how we consume the sport the way we do? Our media column opens a lens.

We’ve added departments to provide even broader-based perspective. Get your mind right with our Brain Game feature. Exercise your right to play your best with our fitness segment. Understand the input and intricacies of a caddie’s role in our Behind The Bag article. Glean knowledge from a pro in our guest column.

But that’s just the beginning of what the new, improved Golfweek has in store for you.

Our suite of products across multiple platforms ensures you never miss a second of what’s happening in golf.

Visit golfweek.com daily for our redesigned, optimized-for-social site. Join our community, and we’ll give you the buzz around the game and keep you in the moment with news, views and the latest from competitions around the globe. Stay tuned for our enhanced video offerings.

Delve into debate with our lively podcasts. Subscribe to our free email newsletters and get the drill-down on everything you need to know, hand-curated by our editors, sent to your inbox.

From the information you need to be prepared for upcoming tournaments (Get Primed) and the latest trends in equipment (Get Equipped), to hot travel destinations (Golf Life) and viral stories (Get Weird), we’re delivering it to your device.

Sign up for a subscription package (www.golfweek.com/subscribe) and get all the benefits of the magazine. Never miss a moment of the analysis, commentary and storytelling of Jeff Babineau, Beth Ann Nichols, Alistair Tait, David Dusek, Martin Kaufmann and Bradley Klein, the premier writers within their disciplines in the game.

Serious golfers, Golfweek is your magazine. We aim to be bigger, better and more compelling than ever. You can help us get there. Share your thoughts on the new look and feel of the print magazine, the digital magazine, the email newsletters and the website. How can we serve you better? Send your ideas, comments and suggestions to gahern@golfweek.com.

Together, let’s make 2017 a year that redefines golf and the way it is covered and consumed.

No one will do it better than Golfweek.

Gerry Ahern

Editor In Chief