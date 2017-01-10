Wilson Staff D300 driver

The new Wilson D300 driver is designed to help golfers who have trouble swinging fast and who crave more distance.

“With the D200 driver, we kind of reached the limit of lightweight, from what we found in our testing, so that we can get the CG (center of gravity) in the right place, get the MOI (moment of inertia) high enough and keep enough feel in the head,” said Mike Vrska, Wilson’s global innovation director. “And in the two years since D200 came out, it had become average, aerodynamically.”

The new D300 addresses that concern. It is light, and the crown that tops the 460cc titanium head has a series of 34 tiny, triangular pieces that look like sprinkles atop a scoop of ice cream. Wilson calls these Micro Vortex Generators, and each slopes from back to front.

The company said the Micro Vortex Generators help reduce drag on the downswing and make the club slip through the air more easily. They were inspired by the vortex generators added to the back of large commercial trucks to improve fuel efficiency.

“We did a lot of research and analysis, putting different things on the crown in different orientations, to keep the laminar flow going as long as possible and delay turbulent flow,” Vrska said.

The D300 is 46 inches long to help golfers generate more clubhead speed. According to Wilson’s research, there is not a significant difference in dispersion of mis-hits by going with 46 inches compared to 44 or 45 inches.

The 2-gram weight screw in the back of the sole is adjustable, so if a player wants a heavier driver, fitters can adjust the D300.

The six-way adjustable hosel is designed to save weight and time. After turning the screw a few times using the torque wrench that comes with each driver, a green ring becomes visible, indicating that loft can be adjusted by up to 1 degree with a neutral or draw bias – all without removing the head from the shaft.

The Wilson D300 driver will be available in 9, 10.5 and 13-degree models and should reach stores Jan. 23. Each will come standard with a Matrix Speed Rulz A Type shaft and a Golf Pride Tour 25 grip for $349.99.