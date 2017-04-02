Leader Lexi Thompson hit with 4-stroke penalty day later at ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – A stunned Lexi Thompson received a four-stroke penalty walking off the 12th green Sunday at the ANA Inspiration. LPGA officials received an email from a viewer about a possible rules infraction during the third round when Thompson was on the seventh hole of Round 4.

Officials deliberated for two hours before informing Thompson that she had violated Rule 20-3 when she replaced her ball an inch away from its original position on a 1-foot putt on the 17th hole Saturday. She received two strokes for that violation plus two more for signing an incorrect scorecard. Her third-round 67 was changed to a 71.

“Oh my God,” said Thompson. “This is ridiculous.”

LPGA rules official Sue Witters later said she was 100-percent certain that Thompson did not do it intentionally.

“It was a hard thing to do. To be honest, it made me sick.”

The LPGA said she breached USGA Rule 20-7c and Rule 16-1b. There’s an additional penalty for incorrect scorecards under Rule 6-6d. Thompson was penalized two strokes for moving the ball and two strokes for submitting an inadvertent incorrect score.

In a matter of seconds the tour’s top American went from a two-stroke advantage over Suzann Pettersen to a two-stroke deficit.

A teary-eyed Thompson pounded a drive on the 13th tee. Showing incredible mental fortitude, Thompson went on to birdie the hole, while Pettersen bogeyed.

Thompson, winner here in 2014, joined four other players – Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu, Minjee Lee and Pettersen – in a tie for at 13 under with four to play.

The USGA’s proposed rules changes for 2019 would prevent such a thing from happening in the future because of the reasonable judgement standard. Thompson made a reasonable effort to return the ball to its original position.

Some big names in the golf world reacted with shock and anger:

Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2017

Who the F#*k is sitting at home zooming in on that stuff?? — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 3, 2017

Whatever number this is that people can call in, it needs to go away. Hoping it doesn't cost @Lexi! https://t.co/wtKkU9pg2o — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 3, 2017

Lexi Thompson being assessed two 2 shot penalties from YESTERDAY after 12 holes today because a viewer called in is just absurd. — Zach Gaugert (@gaugs_24) April 2, 2017

"Oh my God. This is ridiculous." – @Lexi on the four-stroke penalty she just received walking off No. 12. Amazing. — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) April 2, 2017