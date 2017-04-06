Masters 2017 Live blog: Rickie Fowler near early lead

The Masters is underway! Follow all action with our live blog.

UPDATE No. 9 (11:06 a.m. ET): Here. Comes. Rickie. Fowler shot an opening-round 80 at last year’s Masters in a surprising missed cut. This time, he’s 2 under through three after birdies on Nos. 2 and 3. Tied for the lead. It makes sense, as Fowler only has a win and four other top-16 finishes in his last five starts.

UPDATE No. 8 (10:55 a.m. ET): Thomas Pieters rolls in a 13-footer at the fourth and he’s now 2 under and tied for the lead. Remember this Belgian. You probably recall him from last year’s Ryder Cup, but he’s an extremely potent young talent aside from that.

UPDATE No. 7 (10:47 a.m. ET): Scott Piercy becomes the solo leader at 2 under after J.B. Holmes bogeys the fifth to move back to 1 under. Piercy bogeyed No. 1 but has posted three birdies since. Reminder: He was just two off the 36-hole lead last year.

UPDATE No. 6 (10:30 a.m. ET): Adam Hadwin starts bogey-bogey-birdie-birdie. That’s the way to create some excitement.

Watch @ahadwingolf hole out for birdie with his hybrid from behind No. 4 green. #themasters pic.twitter.com/342BPGkv0c — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2017

UPDATE No. 5 (10:00 a.m. ET): We’re starting to see more red numbers. Five players under par now. Chappell still leads at 2 under. Henley, Piercy, Lyle, Holmes are all 1 under.

UPDATE No. 4 (9:43 a.m. ET): We finally have someone reach 2 under. That would Kevin Chappell, who birdies Nos. 2 and 3 to take a one-shot lead. Three of 23 players under par.

UPDATE No. 3 (9:28 a.m. ET): Augusta National is taking no prisoners right now. Only Henley and Chappell (1 under) are bettering par right now. Henley is through six and Chappell through two. Of the 20 competitors on course, 13 are over par. Many are just a few holes in. If the wind picks up later as expected, we may be in for a U.S. Open.

Conditions right now at Augusta: Definitely nippy (temps in 50s), wind is 10-15 mph. But breezes are expected to kick up. #TheMasters — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 6, 2017

UPDATE No. 2 (8:55 a.m. ET): Russell Henley birdies No. 4 to move to 1 under. He is now the solo leader by one.

The 2017 Tournament has begun. Here are the pin positions for the first round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/hMthaHan4O — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2017

UPDATE No. 1 (8:24 a.m. ET): We are off at the 2017 Masters! Your early leaders are Daniel Summerhays and Russell Henley, as both birdie No. 2 to move to 1 under.

