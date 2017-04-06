Masters 2017 Live blog: Rickie Fowler near early lead

The Masters is underway! Follow all action with our live blog.
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: ESPN (3-7:30 p.m.)
- ONLINE (At Masters.com): Honorary starters (7:45-8:30 a.m.); Masters On The Range (8:30-10:30 a.m.); Featured groups of Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Hadwin + Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner and Andy Sullivan (9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.); Amen Corner (10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.); Holes 15-16 (11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.); TV simulcast (3-7:30 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.)
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
Masters First-round Live Blog
UPDATE No. 9 (11:06 a.m. ET): Here. Comes. Rickie. Fowler shot an opening-round 80 at last year’s Masters in a surprising missed cut. This time, he’s 2 under through three after birdies on Nos. 2 and 3. Tied for the lead. It makes sense, as Fowler only has a win and four other top-16 finishes in his last five starts.
UPDATE No. 8 (10:55 a.m. ET): Thomas Pieters rolls in a 13-footer at the fourth and he’s now 2 under and tied for the lead. Remember this Belgian. You probably recall him from last year’s Ryder Cup, but he’s an extremely potent young talent aside from that.
UPDATE No. 7 (10:47 a.m. ET): Scott Piercy becomes the solo leader at 2 under after J.B. Holmes bogeys the fifth to move back to 1 under. Piercy bogeyed No. 1 but has posted three birdies since. Reminder: He was just two off the 36-hole lead last year.
UPDATE No. 6 (10:30 a.m. ET): Adam Hadwin starts bogey-bogey-birdie-birdie. That’s the way to create some excitement.
UPDATE No. 5 (10:00 a.m. ET): We’re starting to see more red numbers. Five players under par now. Chappell still leads at 2 under. Henley, Piercy, Lyle, Holmes are all 1 under.
UPDATE No. 4 (9:43 a.m. ET): We finally have someone reach 2 under. That would Kevin Chappell, who birdies Nos. 2 and 3 to take a one-shot lead. Three of 23 players under par.
UPDATE No. 3 (9:28 a.m. ET): Augusta National is taking no prisoners right now. Only Henley and Chappell (1 under) are bettering par right now. Henley is through six and Chappell through two. Of the 20 competitors on course, 13 are over par. Many are just a few holes in. If the wind picks up later as expected, we may be in for a U.S. Open.
UPDATE No. 2 (8:55 a.m. ET): Russell Henley birdies No. 4 to move to 1 under. He is now the solo leader by one.
UPDATE No. 1 (8:24 a.m. ET): We are off at the 2017 Masters! Your early leaders are Daniel Summerhays and Russell Henley, as both birdie No. 2 to move to 1 under.
