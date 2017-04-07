Masters 2017 live blog: Round 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters continues Friday. Follow all action with our live blog.

UPDATE No. 11 (10:52 a.m. ET): Sergio Garcia is right in this folks! El Nine shot a sneaky 1-under 71 on Thursday. And now he’s opened birdie-birdie to find himself 3 under. He’s five back and in solo third now. He’s still looking for his first major!

Sergio's scorecard so far at #TheMasters: Three birdies and 17 pars. This course … is not that simple. https://t.co/bZ7e2JAmnx — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 10 (10:40 a.m. ET): Charley Hoffman is not letting up. He had 51-footer for birdie at No. 1, ran that 7 feet by and made the comebacker. Hoffman then hit a beauty to 22 feet at the par-5 second and two-putts for birdie. He’s now 8 under and four ahead again.

Charley Hoffman has played 20 holes at #TheMasters and birdied HALF of them!!! — Brentley Romine (@GolfweekBRomine) April 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 9 (10:20 a.m. ET): Henrik Stenson is even par on his round through two holes. Just not how you’d think. A double bogey-eagle start for Stenson certainly must have woken him up. Unfortunately that eagle still only gets him to 5 over. Currently, he’ll need to play his final 16 in at least 1 under to make the cut.

Ah, the familiar double bogey-eagle start for Stenson #TheMasters — Brentley Romine (@GolfweekBRomine) April 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 8 (10:16 a.m. ET): It’s only getting worse for Willett. A bogey on No. 4 moves him to 6 over and two off the cut. He’s 5 over on his round already.

UPDATE No. 7 (10:04 a.m. ET): Defending champion Danny Willett battled to an opening 1-over 73. But he then opened in quadruple bogey in Round 2. Oof. He’s made two pars since, but he’s not 5 over and projected outside the cutline (4 over).

Defending #TheMasters champ Danny Willett made an 8 on the 1st hole… — Brentley Romine (@GolfweekBRomine) April 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 6 (9:48 a.m. ET): McGirt is hanging in there. Four straight pars and he’s 4 under through eight holes. Still just three back.

UPDATE No. 5 (9:25 a.m. ET): Ernie Els bogeys No. 1 to fall to 1 under. But he has now played the first over two days in nine strokes – the same number he took there in the opening round last year. Els is 1 over and is in good position to make the cut (currently projected at 4 over).

UPDATE No. 4 (8:55 a.m. ET): William McGirt has moved within three. After a bogey on No. 1, he birdies Nos. 2 and 4 to move to 4 under. Hoffman (7 under, leader) doesn’t tee off until 10:01 a.m.

UPDATE No. 3 (8:53 a.m. ET): A note on today’s cut.

Because many ask and I always forget, @themasters cut is Low 50 and ties, or, all within 10 strokes of lead. https://t.co/c8EjOS3Oxi — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) April 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 2 (8:17 a.m. ET): Your second-round hole locations for Augusta.

UPDATE No. 1 (8:09 a.m. ET): Play is underway Friday on a chilly morning at Augusta National. William McGirt has teed off and is on the first hole.

