Masters 2017 live blog: Jordan Spieth posting incredible charge on Moving Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters continues Saturday, and this may be an incredible third round. Follow all action with our live blog.

Masters Third-round Live Blog

UPDATE No. 48 (5:52 p.m. ET): The golf gods have moved back on Sergio’s side, apparently.

Sergio hits it short on 13, but his ball stayed up on the bank! #TheMasters https://t.co/B0oEuELhDZ — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 47 (5:50 p.m. ET): Spieth bogeys 16 to move back to 4 under. He’s now two behind.

UPDATE No. 46 (5:45 p.m. ET): Freddie Couples. He birdies 13 to move to 2 under and then drains a 35-footer for par to stay within four.

Watch Fred Couples save par from 35 feet on No. 14 to remain at 2-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/w4iRanFrzj — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 45 (5:35 p.m. ET): Jordan. Spieth. He hits an incredible wedge stiff at 15 and that’s birdie. He’s now 5 under and one back. Yes, ONE back. This guy is amazing.

UPDATE No. 44 (5:27 p.m. ET): Charl Schwartzel eagled the 15th to move to 2 under. After a par at 16, he’s still 4 under for the day. he’s just four back.

UPDATE No. 43 (5:24 p.m. ET): Thomas Pieters three-putts from 5 feet for double bogey. That drops the Belgian to 1 under.

UPDATE No. 42 (5:22 p.m. ET): Lee Westwood is the new clubhouse leader at 1 under. He shot 68 on Saturday.

UPDATE No. 41 (5:20 p.m. ET): Hoffman’s not backing down. He pars 10 to retain his two-shot lead over Garcia and Spieth.

UPDATE No. 40 (5:07 p.m. ET): Golden Bell takes another victim. After birdieing No. 11, Rahm dumps one in the water and makes double to move back to 1 under. He’s now five back.

UPDATE No. 39 (5:05 p.m. ET): Spieth nearly made that eagle putt at No. 13, but he just misses low from 29 feet. A tap-in birdie moves him back within two and into a tie for second.

UPDATE No. 38 (5:02 p.m. ET): Charley Hoffman birdies the ninth, and his lead is back to two at 6 under after Garcia misses a short one for par.

UPDATE No. 37 (4:58 p.m. ET): Chills.

Meanwhile on 13 @JordanSpieth off pine needles asks Caddie Greller “what would Arnie do?” & Greller says 20 feet below the hole. Epic!! — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 36 (4:55 p.m. ET): Garcia moves back into a share of the lead after a birdie at the eighth. He and Hoffman are tied at the top at 5 under.

UPDATE No. 35 (4:43 p.m. ET): Ryan Moore birdies Nos. 8 and 9 and now he’s 3 under and just two back.

UPDATE No. 34 (4:32 p.m. ET): Hoffman’s back in the solo lead at 5 under after Garcia bogeys No. 7. Rory McIlroy birdies the 12th to move to Even Par.

UPDATE No. 33 (4:24 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth is just two back and Fred Couple three back after Hoffman bogeys the sixth. Garcia is now tied of the lead at 5 under.

UPDATE No. 32 (4:07 p.m. ET): The 46-year-old is coming undone on Saturday. After opening birdie-birdie, Mickelson plays his next seven holes in 5 over to fall to 3 over. He’s now nine back.

UPDATE No. 31 (4:04 p.m. ET): Sergio Garcia rolled in a 38-footer for birdie at the fifth and that moves him back to 5 under and within one.

UPDATE No. 30 (4:03 p.m. ET): Spieth stuffs it to 2 feet to the back pin at No. 9 and he’s going to go out in a sneaky bogey-free 3-under 33. Just three back after this putt drops.

UPDATE No. 29 (4 p.m. ET): Paul Casey is getting back into this one. He’s 4 under through 15 on his round and back to 1 under. He’s five back.

UPDATE No. 28 (3:58 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth misses a golden eagle chance at No. 8, missing a 10-footer low. But that’s birdie, and he’s four back at 2 under.

UPDATE No. 27 (3:56 p.m. ET): Rory did indeed make birdie to move to +1. He’s now seven back, though, as Hoffman birdies No. 4 to move to 6 under.

UPDATE No. 26 (3:44 p.m. ET): Rory was imploding for a minute. A double bogey at No. 7 and he hits awful second left at No. 8, but he pitches up there to 4 feet. Should be birdie to move him to +1.

UPDATE No. 25 (3:39 p.m. ET): Charley Hoffman takes back a share of the lead with a birdie at No. 2 to move to 5 under. And then he regains the solo lead when Rickie Fowler drains a 14-footer for BOGEY at the third. Hoffman has a one-shot lead.

Masters 2017: Charley Hoffman | 2nd Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/9Zj694gAND — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 24 (3:26 p.m. ET): We said Jordan Spieth was hanging around! He buries a 44-footer for birdie at the sixth to move to 1 under. He’s four back.

Watch @JordanSpieth make a 44-foot putt for birdie on No. 6 to get to 1-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Yh8e68xwne — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 23 (3:19 p.m. ET): Fowler birdied the second to move to 5 under. That’s a one-shot lead for him!

UPDATE No. 22 (3:12 p.m. ET): Jon Rahm, baby. Rahmbo rolls in 7-footer for birdie at the second and trickles in another 7-footer, this one devilishly fast, at the third to move to 3 under. Rahm is one back.

Masters 2017: Jon Rahm | 3rd Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/5HCoZhpbY5 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

Masters 2017: Jon Rahm | 2nd Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/1ELLdRRf4U — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 21 (3:05 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth buries an 11-footer for par at No. 4 and he’s started with four straight. He’s still Even par and hanging around.

UPDATE No. 20 (3:02 p.m. ET): McIlroy bogeys the par-4 fifth, but that hole is BRUTAL. Pin is right over a knob, that McIlroy just comes short of. Almost impossible two-putt from 42 feet. Gets putt over knob but knocks it 12 feet by and misses comebacker. Bogey drops him to even par.

UPDATE No. 19 (2:56 p.m. ET): McIlroy made a simple par on No. 4, by the way. He’s still cruising at 1 under.

UPDATE No. 18 (2:52 p.m. ET): Awful. Double bogey for Phil at the par-4 third and that undoes all his great early work. Back to Even par. Started with an odd tee shot into the bunker. His approach from there was short, his pitch for his third was short, he ran his fourth some 13 feet by. He actually made a 3-foot comebacker for double bogey. Back to Even par.

UPDATE No. 17 (2:40 p.m. ET): No dice on that eagle putt for Mickelson, as it finishes low and left. But that’s a birdie-birdie start and he’s now 2 under and two back.

UPDATE No. 16 (2:36 p.m. ET): Rory McIlroy nearly drove the green at the third. PERFECT drive just a few yards in front of left edge of green with right pin. Awesome angle and he simply chips it to 2 feet and makes birdie. He’s now 1 under and three back.

UPDATE No. 15 (2:32 p.m. ET): Oh man. Phil Mickelson hits a dart from 267 yards, knocking it to 14 feet. He’ll have that to start birdie-eagle and move to 3 under. We are getting way too excited already.

UPDATE No. 14 (2:23 p.m. ET): Well, isn’t this a nice start. Mickelson birdies No. 1 after rolling in a 13-footer and he’s now 1 under. McIlroy moves back to even par after birdieing two with a two-putt from 30 feet. (Spieth parred No. 1 to stay even par.) Get your popcorn.

Masters 2017: Phil Mickelson | 1st Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/x810IDbXn5 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 13 (2:13 p.m. ET): Day parred No. 18, by the way. That’s a 3-under 69. Great score Saturday, but he had dug himself too deep a hole through 36. At 3 over, Day is seven back, and that’s with none of the leaders off yet.

UPDATE No. 12 (2:11 p.m. ET): Solid start for Rory. Second shot to the middle of the green. Nearly holes 28-footer but comes up a foot short dead in the center. That’s a good par, though.

UPDATE No. 11 (2:03 p.m. ET): Rory McIlroy is off with Matt Kuchar. A note: They are currently being featured on Masters.com’s Featured Groups coverage. Just a note, guys, as broadcast doesn’t come on for nearly another hour.

UPDATE No. 10 (1:58 p.m. ET): The Jason Day run fizzles out. A bogey at 17 moves him back to 3 over. Best he can finish day, realistically, is +2. Barring a Sunday miracle, he’s out of contention.

UPDATE No. 9 (1:40 p.m. ET): So. Close. Putting from the bottom tier in the back left portion up to the back right pin, Day nearly drains a 46-footer. A superb putt, such a difficult left-to-right swinger that slides across the cup just inches before the hole. What a fifth straight birdie that would’ve been. Instead, it’s a par. He’s still +2. A birdie-birdie finish means 66.

Jason Day nearly jarred 46-footer at 16 for birdie. That would've been 5 straight to move him to +1. Still birdie-birdie to get back to E. — Kevin Casey (@GolfweekCasey) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 8 (1:30 p.m. ET): Two-putt birdie. Four straight. Jason Day is now back to +2 after birdie on 15. If he can get back to even par by day’s end, that would be huge.

UPDATE No. 7 (1:24 p.m. ET): Woah, Jason Day birdied No. 14 as well. That’s three straight, and he’s now back to 3 over.

UPDATE No. 6 (1:13 p.m. ET): Jason Day has finally woken up, although it might be too late. The Aussie has birded 12 and 13 to move to 4 over. He’s 2 under on the round now, but that still puts him eight back.

UPDATE No. 5 (12:25 p.m. ET): There are currently 21 players on the course and only three under par on their rounds. This course is still tough.

UPDATE No. 4 (11:45 a.m. ET): Some under par rounds early. Branden Grace (+4) is 2 under through six, Matt Fitzpatrick (+4) is 1 under through two, Brandt Snedeker (+4) is 1 under through two and Justin Thomas (+4) is 1 under through one.

UPDATE No. 3 (11:20 a.m. ET): Jason Day continues to muddle along. A bogey at No. 2 was followed by a birdie at third, a bogey on No. 4 and a birdie at the sixth. He’s still 6 over.

Masters 2017: Jason Day | 6th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/zEDz73JQBd — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

UPDATE No. 2 (10:34 a.m. ET): Jason Day is off as the first single, err, pair, as he’s playing with marker Jeff Knox. Day pars the opening hole and is still 6 over.

UPDATE No. 1 (10:05 a,m. ET): Pin position for Saturday.

