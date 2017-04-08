Masters 2017 live blog: Round 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters continues Saturday, and this may be an incredible third round. Follow all action with our live blog.
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: CBS (3-7:30 p.m.)
- ONLINE (At Masters.com): Masters On The Range (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Featured groups (11:10 a.m.-7 p.m.); Amen Corner (12:30-6 p.m.); Holes 15-16 (1:30-6:30 p.m.); TV simulcast (3-7 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.)
Masters Third-round Live Blog
UPDATE No. 5 (12:25 p.m. ET): There are currently 21 players on the course and only three under par on their rounds. This course is still tough.
UPDATE No. 4 (11:45 a.m. ET): Some under par rounds early. Branden Grace (+4) is 2 under through six, Matt Fitzpatrick (+4) is 1 under through two, Brandt Snedeker (+4) is 1 under through two and Justin Thomas (+4) is 1 under through one.
UPDATE No. 3 (11:20 a.m. ET): Jason Day continues to muddle along. A bogey at No. 2 was followed by a birdie at third, a bogey on No. 4 and a birdie at the sixth. He’s still 6 over.
UPDATE No. 2 (10:34 a.m. ET): Jason Day is off as the first single, err, pair, as he’s playing with marker Jeff Knox. Day pars the opening hole and is still 6 over.
UPDATE No. 1 (10:05 a,m. ET): Pin position for Saturday.
Masters Videos
