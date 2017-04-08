Masters 2017 live blog: Round 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters continues Saturday, and this may be an incredible third round. Follow all action with our live blog.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: CBS (3-7:30 p.m.)

CBS (3-7:30 p.m.) ONLINE (At Masters.com): Masters On The Range (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Featured groups (11:10 a.m.-7 p.m.); Amen Corner (12:30-6 p.m.); Holes 15-16 (1:30-6:30 p.m.); TV simulcast (3-7 p.m.)

Masters On The Range (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Featured groups (11:10 a.m.-7 p.m.); Amen Corner (12:30-6 p.m.); Holes 15-16 (1:30-6:30 p.m.); TV simulcast (3-7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Masters Third-round Live Blog

UPDATE No. 5 (12:25 p.m. ET): There are currently 21 players on the course and only three under par on their rounds. This course is still tough.

UPDATE No. 4 (11:45 a.m. ET): Some under par rounds early. Branden Grace (+4) is 2 under through six, Matt Fitzpatrick (+4) is 1 under through two, Brandt Snedeker (+4) is 1 under through two and Justin Thomas (+4) is 1 under through one.

UPDATE No. 3 (11:20 a.m. ET): Jason Day continues to muddle along. A bogey at No. 2 was followed by a birdie at third, a bogey on No. 4 and a birdie at the sixth. He’s still 6 over.

UPDATE No. 2 (10:34 a.m. ET): Jason Day is off as the first single, err, pair, as he’s playing with marker Jeff Knox. Day pars the opening hole and is still 6 over.

UPDATE No. 1 (10:05 a,m. ET): Pin position for Saturday.

Masters Videos

Masters 2017: Fred Couples | 18th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/JwEDE8hTBX — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2017

Golfweek Masters coverage

Sergio Garcia is not at total peace, but he's getting there. He enters the weekend at #TheMasters tied for the lead: https://t.co/fKRJnZ9Wpq pic.twitter.com/DcTLOou6Ia — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 7, 2017

So that Danny Willett quad … It started with a shank and went further downhill from there. VIDEO: https://t.co/zHNrMI0fVb #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/IvqzC6ML0q — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 7, 2017

Think Rory was excited about his even-par opener? "I would've ripped someone's hand off for a 72 on the 10th tee." https://t.co/wjx6EVn3Hw pic.twitter.com/JaKooo3yxR — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 7, 2017

"Phil has a lot better chance of winning … than I did when I was 46." – Nicklaus Lefty is lurking at Augusta: https://t.co/eqrKGubCeN pic.twitter.com/gwAHxY0unN — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 7, 2017

It was a brutal day at Augusta, but conditions never got out of control: https://t.co/3JtcTKKEb0 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/X060OJP70q — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 7, 2017

Augusta's unpredictable conditions Thursday seemed to wreak havoc on everyone. Except Charley Hoffman. https://t.co/l5pdjOXO53 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/WGsGOSdvvR — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 7, 2017

Charley Hoffman opens with 7-under 65 in stunning display for 4-shot lead at #TheMasters : https://t.co/pjcdjV7osX pic.twitter.com/eRqSu5Zdo9 — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 6, 2017

Dustin Johnson showed up for his tee time but ultimately WD'd from #TheMasters due to a back injury. https://t.co/dvcbZP6l2s pic.twitter.com/eUHrdggLIR — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 6, 2017

Arnold Palmer's legend was truly honored in a touching #Masters opening tee shot ceremony: https://t.co/0i9AtZFPN9 pic.twitter.com/fZLrC44ZI0 — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 6, 2017

Bubba Watson's new @PingTour putter is made from the same steel as ancient swords: https://t.co/VyKHabmNwF pic.twitter.com/2JbVEzX2HT — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 6, 2017

What a beautiful gesture, Jack. Nicklaus & Gary Player get #Masters started with ceremony where Arnie felt present: https://t.co/ZkbMiSPwb8 pic.twitter.com/xBXC9u80NG — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 6, 2017

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player get 2017 #Masters underway with emotional opening tee shot ceremony. VIDEO: https://t.co/ZkbMiSPwb8 pic.twitter.com/AKmt1ulQGU — Golfweek (@golfweek) April 6, 2017

Masters Tracker on Twitter

