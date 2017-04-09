Masters 2017 live blog: Phil Mickelson off to another fast start

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters finishes Sunday, and we’re pumped to see who gets the green jacket in 2017. Follow all action with our live blog as the year’s first major comes to what should be an exciting conclusion.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: CBS (2-7 p.m.)

CBS (2-7 p.m.) ONLINE (At Masters.com): Masters On The Range (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Featured groups (10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.); Amen Corner (12-6 p.m.); Holes 15-16 (1-6:30 p.m.); TV simulcast (2-7 p.m.); Green Jacket ceremony (7 p.m.)

Masters On The Range (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Featured groups (10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.); Amen Corner (12-6 p.m.); Holes 15-16 (1-6:30 p.m.); TV simulcast (2-7 p.m.); Green Jacket ceremony (7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (2-7 p.m.) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

UPDATE No. 6 (1:08 p.m. ET): Phil! Mickelson eagles the second after rolling in an 11-footer to move back to even par. Hey, Lefty’s just six back now.

UPDATE No. 5 (12:50 p.m. ET): Steele birdies the seventh, and he’s now 4 under on his round and 2 over for the tournament. That’s a nice little roll right there. He’s now T-21. If he keeps on this pace, Steele could sneak into the top 10.

UPDATE No. 4 (12:07 p.m. ET): Some early starts of note. Brendan Steele and Matt Fitzpatrick both birdie their first three holes to move to 3 over. Both are now nine back and T-27.

UPDATE No. 3 (11:37 a.m. ET): You should watch this Tiger video.

UPDATE No. 2 (11:08 a.m. ET): Louis Oosthuizen birdies the second hole to move to 7 over. That’s not an albatross, but still. No early moves of note thus far, but nobody in contention has teed off yet.

UPDATE No. 1 (9:51 a.m. ET): Pin positions for Sunday.

