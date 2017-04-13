Dustin Johnson commits to Wells Fargo Championship

For those fretting that Dustin Johnson’s back injury would be a long-term issue, there’s no longer reason for concern. The World No. 1 will return to competitive golf next month.

Johnson officially committed Thursday to the Wells Fargo Championship, the tournament announced. Action is set to take place at the event from May 4-7, and will be played at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C. (The tournament’s usual host site, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, is taking the year off as the course is preparing to host the PGA Championship this summer.)

The news of Johnson’s return is of course a welcome one after the World No. 1 had to withdraw at the last minute from the Masters after suffering a freak back injury falling down a set of stairs the day before the tournament started.

Johnson’s longtime agent, David Winkle, had previously told Golfweek on Masters Sunday that Johnson was home and recovering. In addition, his arm was badly bruised and his back was tight, but Johnson was back in the gym and riding his bike.

The 32-year-old still opened as the favorite at the U.S. Open, set for June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis., prior to Thursday’s news of his return date.

Johnson will enter as the defending champion at the U.S. Open, and he headed to the Masters having won his last three events.

This will be Johnson’s fourth appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship and his first since 2011. His small record there is spotty, as a tie for 29th in 2010 is sandwiched around two missed cuts.