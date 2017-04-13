VIDEO: European Tour golfer plays shot from water in underwear

Usually the pros play golf with their pants on. But not always.

Henrik Stenson was the modern forbearer of the stripping-down-to-just-your-underwear concept when hitting a golf ball from a water hazard.

And two months ago, Shawn Stefani decided to join in on Stenson’s example. In both cases, the pants and shirt came off.

One European Tour pro didn’t follow these examples fully, but he at least was on the path.

James Heath had to hit a shot out of the water Thursday at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s 17th hole during the first round of the European Tour’s Trophee Hassan II in Morocco. But he couldn’t risk getting his pants dirty.

So he did what he had to do: He plucked the shot from the water in his underwear.

Heath would bogey the hole and open in 4-over 77, putting him seven off the lead. Hey, but at least his pants are clean and dry!