Paula Creamer shares Lotte Championship lead before weather suspends play

Here is a recap of the first round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii, which was suspended Wednesday because of inclement weather:

Leaderboard

LEADERS: Paula Creamer and Mi Hyang Lee are tied for the lead after each shot 6-under 66. Each played birdied seven times with just one bogey.

CHASING: Americans Beth Allen and Lizette Salas, South Koreans Su Yeon Jung and Eun Hee Ji, and Canadian Alena Sharp all opened with 67.

SHOT(S) OF THE DAY: Creamer rolled the rock well Wednesday.

The Pink Panther was on the prowl during Rd. 1 @LPGALOTTE as @ThePCreamer put on a putting clinic on her way to a 6-under 66 Watch: pic.twitter.com/LH86WJqLOC — LPGA (@LPGA) April 13, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I played solid. I putted really well. I switched back to conventional-style putting. I’ve been left-hand-low for the last three years. I hit the ball really well at the ANA (Inspiration) and Kia (Classic), I just couldn’t make any putts. We talked about how many times I won conventional and how many times have I won left-hand-low and the difference was astronomical.” – Creamer

CHIP SHOTS: According to LPGA correspondent Adam Stanly, there was a 44-minute rain delay during the first round. A second delay, at 7:04 p.m. local time, suspended play for the day with just six players left on the course. … Salas is the course-record holder at 10-under 62. … So Yeon Ryu, the winner of the ANA Inspiration, is two shots off the lead. She can overtake Lydia Ko as World No. 1 with a win and a finish of fifth or worse by Ko. Ko shot 73 on Wednesday.