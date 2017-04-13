Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Paula Creamer shares Lotte Championship lead before weather suspends play

Paula Creamer shares Lotte Championship lead before weather suspends play

Paula Creamer shares Lotte Championship lead before weather suspends play

Here is a recap of the first round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii, which was suspended Wednesday because of inclement weather:

Leaderboard

LEADERS: Paula Creamer and Mi Hyang Lee are tied for the lead after each shot 6-under 66. Each played birdied seven times with just one bogey.

CHASING: Americans Beth Allen and Lizette Salas, South Koreans Su Yeon Jung and Eun Hee Ji, and Canadian Alena Sharp all opened with 67.

SHOT(S) OF THE DAY: Creamer rolled the rock well Wednesday.

QUOTABLE: “I played solid. I putted really well. I switched back to conventional-style putting. I’ve been left-hand-low for the last three years. I hit the ball really well at the ANA (Inspiration) and Kia (Classic), I just couldn’t make any putts. We talked about how many times I won conventional and how many times have I won left-hand-low and the difference was astronomical.” – Creamer

CHIP SHOTS: According to LPGA correspondent Adam Stanly, there was a 44-minute rain delay during the first round. A second delay, at 7:04 p.m. local time, suspended play for the day with just six players left on the course. … Salas is the course-record holder at 10-under 62. … So Yeon Ryu, the winner of the ANA Inspiration, is two shots off the lead. She can overtake Lydia Ko as World No. 1 with a win and a finish of fifth or worse by Ko. Ko shot 73 on Wednesday.

