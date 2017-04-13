Host course named for PGA Tour's 1st event in South Korea

Last October, the PGA Tour announced it would host its first event in South Korea.

Now, there’s a venue in place.

The Tour announced Wednesday that the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island will host the inaugural South Korean event, named the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

The course previously played host to the LPGA’s CJ Nine Bridges Classic in 2003.

“I am very pleased that the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges will host the inaugural event on Jeju at a course that will give a demanding test for some of the world’s best golfers,” said Jeff Monday, the senior vice president, Asia tournaments for the PGA Tour. “The opportunity to play Korea’s first official PGA Tour FedEx Cup event on Jeju, combined with the natural beauty of the island, makes for a special event.”

The first CJ Cup at Nine Bridges will take place from Oct. 19-22, 2017, adding to an Asian Swing that already includes the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Up for grabs is a $9.25 million purse and to the winner, 500 FedEx Cup points. The field will include 78 players with 18 of those spots coming via exemptions.