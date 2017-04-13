Bud Cauley (63) grabs early lead at RBC Heritage

Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.:

LEADING: Bud Cauley is back in the spotlight! The 27-year-old birdied four of his last five holes Thursday to fire out to a bogey-free 8-under 63 and a two-shot lead at Harbour Town. This round is certainly welcome news for Cauley … and unexpected. Cauley hadn’t broken 70 in a competitive round since February and posted missed cuts in his previous two starts. In fact, Cauley has missed seven of 13 cuts in the 2016-17 season thus far. Yet, he’s ahead through 18 holes in Hilton Head Island. There was a glimpse when Cauley finished in a tie for third in January at the CareerBuilder Challenge, and this would be a nice reemergence for a guy who once appeared to be a great young talent in the making. Cauley was a first-team All-American each of his three years at Alabama, and was a Walker Cupper for the Americans. When he turned pro in 2011, Cauley proceeded to play well enough in eight PGA Tour events to earn his card to the big circuit without having to go through Q-School and nearly made it to East Lake in a strong 2012 rookie season. But 2013 and 2014 were much rougher, and he then missed 15 months due to surgery on his left shoulder. He had three top-10 finishes in a 14-event 2016 return on the PGA Tour. He did make enough to finish top 125 on the money list and ensure his Tour card for 2016-17. But, the young phenom of the past is still climbing back, and through one round he’s well on his way to a big week.

CHASING: Graham DeLaet and Sam Saunders are part of a trio tied for second at 6 under. The other? Luke Donald. The Englishman has done everything but win here, posting six top-3 finishes in his career at this event. Donald fired out to a 65 in the morning wave, earning him the early clubhouse lead. He got there with the help of an eagle on No. 2 (his 11th). Donald’s once again in position to capture this event. There’s many holes to go, but this could finally be the year.

SHOT OF THE DAY: How about this pitch-in for eagle at the par-5 fifth from Jim Furyk? This jumpstarted Furyk’s day, moving him to 2 under. He’d eventually shoot 3-under 68.

QUOTABLE: “The long-hitters, it’s taking drivers out of their hands a lot. So, I feel like the playing field’s leveled out a little bit.” – Luke Donald, on how Harbour Town neutralizes the driving distance advantage

CHIP SHOTS: Russell Henley continues his strong form with a 5-under 66 to sit T-5. Henley has gone WIN-T11 in his last two starts. The latter of those was at the Masters. … Grayson Murray snapped a streak of five missed cuts in a row with a T-55 at the Shell Houston Open. He’s started in 4-under 68 for a tie for 11th at Harbour Town. … Defending champion Branden Grace opens in 3-under 68 to sit T-19 through 18 holes. … Bryson DeChambeau, who made a splash in his pro debut here last year with a T-4, fires a 2-over 73 and is T-109 heading into Friday.

UP NEXT: Friday’s second round will be on Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. ET. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.