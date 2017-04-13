Titleist re-releases the $2,700 C16 iron set

Titleist has decided to re-release a set of irons that are just a year old and that few players have ever seen in person.

With the announcement of the Concept project last April, Titleist made the C16 driver and C16 irons available to the public at select fitting locations. Although they were never considered “in-line” products, the 1,500 drivers sold out at $999 each. The 1,500 iron sets, priced at $2,699 with steel shafts and $2,999 with graphite shafts, also sold out.

Josh Talge, Titleist’s vice president of marketing for clubs, said demand for the irons was higher than expected.

“What we realized pretty quickly was that golfers get pretty excited when you give them a product that really delivers incredible performance,” Talge said. “We saw it both with the driver and with the irons. With the irons in particular, people were just blown away by the high launch and the ability to take years off their golf game. That’s what we heard from a lot of guys who said things like, ‘I haven’t been able to hit a 7-iron like that in a long time!'”

The C16 4-iron through 7-iron have cast 17-4 stainless steel bodies fitted with forged K301 stainless steel cup faces. The hitting surface is only 2 millimeters thick, and because the body is hollow the face can flex more easily at impact to boost ball speed and distance.

Titleist added 98 grams of weight in the form of a pair of tungsten pieces, which is more than double the amount of tungsten found in the 716 AP1 irons, inside the 4- through 7-irons. Added to both the toe and heel, the weight makes the C16 irons extremely stable without making the heads too large. From a size perspective, the C16 irons are larger than the 716 AP2 but smaller than the 716 AP1.

The 8-iron through pitching wedge are made with 1RK95 stainless steel.

Titleist plans to make the C16 irons available through a larger network of fitting centers, and the clubs also will be available internationally, but the company expects to sell only 1,000 to 1,500 more sets. A set of eight irons (4-gap wedge) remains $2,699 in steel and $2,999 in graphite, with numerous shaft options available.