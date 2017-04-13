VIDEO: Sergio Garcia's TaylorMade Spider Tour putter used to win Masters

Sergio Garcia won his first major, the 2017 Masters, after switching to the same putter used by Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

The TaylorMade Spider Tour was originally available only in Japan, but Day saw one at a PGA Tour event and liked the design, so he asked TaylorMade to create some custom versions for him.

After he finished the 2015-16 PGA Tour season with a record-setting Strokes Gained: Putting average (1.13), more and more players wanted to try one.

Garcia put the Spider Tour into play on the eve of the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship, three weeks before heading to Augusta National. Now that he has won a major with it, we don’t expect it to come out for a long time.